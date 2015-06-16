Trending
EE Harrier Tab swoops into budget 4G territory

Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

Hot on the heels of its duo of low-cost, 4G Harrier smartphones, EE has launched a complementing tablet to prop up its affordable onslaught on the mobile devices industry.

The EE Harrier Tab sports an 8-inch full HD display, 1.5GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD slot and a 4650mAh battery. Oh, and it obviously has superfast 4G capabilities too.

It's taking over from the Huawei-made EE Eagle which launched last year, inheriting its £199.99 PAY G price tag, while pay monthly deals start at £18 per month for 10GB of data if you want the Harrier Tab for free.

EE Harrier Tab

Stacks up well

You'll find Android 5.1 Lollipop on board, while for camera fans a 2MP front snapper is joined by an 8MP rear facing option.

All this means it stacks up surprisingly well against the iPad mini 3 (starting at £319) which boasts a 7.9-inch 1536 x 2048 display, 1.3GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM, although it does sport larger internal storage options and a sizable 6470mAH battery.

If you're tempted by the EE Harrier Tab it's on sale now in store and online.

