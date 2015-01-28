Has Microsoft sealed Windows RT's fate with Surface 2 exit?

Microsoft has confirmed that it has stopped manufacturing Surface 2 and with no Surface 3, one wonders whether this marks the end of the Windows RT journey for the company.

A spokesperson for the company told The Verge :"We are no longer manufacturing Surface 2; however, those still eager to buy Surface should visit Microsoft Retail Stores, MicrosoftStore.com, third-party retailers and resellers for the latest availability".

The operating system, which was misunderstood rather than underperforming, was a cross between the traditional Windows desktop and Windows mobile.

The big mistake made by Microsoft was to run it on ARM solutions; doing so meant that legacy applications were not compatible and Windows RT and initially suffered from poor performance.

Windows RT

While the first Surface RT got the backing of all the main vendors, bar Acer, Microsoft went alone with the Surface 2 after poor sales convinced the likes of Dell and Lenovo to give up on Windows RT completely.

When Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 3, it did so without a Surface 3 equivalent. Microsoft already confirmed that it had no plans to bring Windows 10 to Windows RT -- only selected features.