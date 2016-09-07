Apple quietly updated its iPads with more storage, lower prices

Apple didn't mention the iPad once during its two hour iPhone 7 keynote today, but that hasn't stopped the company from updating the product line anyway.

Every iPad Apple sells will now include a minimum of 32GB of storage. Gone are the old 16GB models, which was a ridiculously small amount of space to begin with.

The iPad mini 2 is now only available in 32GB, getting rid of the 16GB version. The iPad mini 4 has also been simplified, getting rid of the 64GB option, meaning you'll have to choose between 32GB and 128GB.

This bump in storage is also coming alongside a price drop. The 128GB iPad mini now costs $100 less than it did previously.

iPad Pro 9.7 and iPad Pro 12.9 are also seeing a price cut, with the 128GB models dropping $50 and the 256GB models dropping $100. The price changes seem to only affect US customers for now.

Here's what the new US pricing for the iPad line up looks like:

For reference, this is the old pricing: