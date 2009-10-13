Latest picture tease on Dell's Adamo XPS

Dell continues to play the teasing game with its 9.99 millimetre thin Adamo XPS laptop, issuing two new pictures of the machine this week.

The company has still to confirm the specs and cost and release date on the new superslim lappy, but we expect to have all of those details in the very near future.

For now, Dell is only informing us that "the Adamo XPS is as intriguing open as it is closed" which is, well, a little short on detail...

"In March, Dell introduced the Adamo By Dell brand and Adamo laptop as the pinnacle of craftsmanship and design," adds Dell's press release.

"Derived from the Latin word meaning 'to fall in love with', the Adamo laptop is the world's thinnest and photos released today shows Dell's commitment to taking that to the next level. Stay tuned for more information on this head-turning product."

You can see the initial reveal from back in September over at www.dell.com/AdamoXPS