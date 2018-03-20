Micromax invests in AI-based start-up 'One Labs', will pre-install app on its devices

Domestic consumer electronics manufacturers, Micromax today announced that they have invested in an AI (artificial intelligence) based startup One Labs, which has developed a Google Assistant like chat bot.

This move is concentrated on providing products and services that serve solution to the ever-changing consumer needs. One Labs has developed ‘inOne’ platform, which is an all-in-one stop for services like food, shopping, travel, deals, cabs and more.

Further, One Labs has built an AI-enabled voice/chat bot solution named One Assistant. It bundles services available on ‘inOne’ in a virtual format. It is said that the ‘inOne’ assistant will come pre-installed on upcoming Micromax products.

With the partnership, it is quite evident that Micromax wants to experiment with new services to enhance the customer experience. This is not the first time that the company is joining hands in a bid to improve customer experience; Micromax has partnered with startups like Ixigo, Healthifyme, Gaana.com and others in the past as well.

The inOne ecosystem is filled with over 50 apps including - Zomato, Ola, Uber, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Amazon, Nearbuy, UrbanClap and BookMyShow.