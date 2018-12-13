Luxury goes digital with the Huawei PD Mate 20 RS

How do you introduce the most expensive phone in the world? By partnering up with the tallest building in the world! The Huawei PD Mate 20 RS made its debut with a flashy show on the iconic Burj Khalifa and if you’re looking to get one, you better hurry as there is going to be a very limited supply of them- especially the brilliant red one.

The fashion industry has always enjoyed brilliant, high-priced products that target exclusivity and over the last few years, we’ve seen the rise of digital luxury, or electronic goods that cater towards a particular segment. The Huawei PD Mate 20 RS is a shining example of that.

Announced alongside the Huawei Mate 20 Pro in London earlier this year, the Huawei PD Mate 20 is the exclusive and super luxurious version of Huawei’s flagship. Very few countries in the world will be selling this and the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are amongst those.

Like its predecessors, the Huawei PD Mate 20 RS was introduced in two colors- black and red, however, older models of the phone were only available in red inside China where demand has been extremely high. This year, the red colour makes it way outside China but in very limited quantities so if you’re looking to score one, you better act fast.

Pre-order of the exclusive red-hued device runs from the 14th to the 20th of December, providing consumers a one-week window before devices hit the shelves on the 21st of December at the Huawei Experience Stores (MCC, MOE, TDM) and select retailers across UAE

The red color edition of the phone has the highest configuration in its series with 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM, and is the one of the most expensive smartphones in the market, selling at AED 7,099 in the UAE. Pre-order, customers also release Wireless Quick Charger 15W and new Car Super Charger 40W as gift accessories.

Besides the premium finish and the high capacity RAM and storage, the Huawei PD Mate 20 RS comes with all the exceptional features found on the HUAWEI Mate 20 RS such as the in-screen fingerprint sensor, an exceptional Matrix camera and fast performance based on the 7nm Kirin 980 chipset.

With the Huawei PD Mate 20 RS, you’re getting the best of both worlds- an exception phone with a premium luxurious finish. It brings luxury to the digital age.