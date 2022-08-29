LG to showcase world’s largest OLED TV - It's a 97-inch stunner

Audio player loading…

After cooking up the smallest OLED TV, LG Electronics is now set to showcase the world’s largest organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV - its size is a staggering 97-inch - at the upcoming electronics show in Berlin, as it looks to expand its portfolio of large OLED TVs. The electronics show, the IFA 2022, will open on Friday in Germany. LG also announced that the world’s largest OLED TV, the LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV, model 97G2, will be made available in global markets soon.

LG said its 97G2 leverages self-lit OLED technology to deliver immersive viewing experiences on a grand scale. With the arrival of its biggest-ever screen size, the company’s 2022 OLED TV lineup now covers the entire spectrum of 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, 88- and 97-inch options.

LG said OLED TVs employ self-lit pixels that can be turned on and off individually "to reproduce perfect blacks, incredibly natural colors and infinite contrast. Backlight-free, OLED allows for the creation of unprecedented form factors such as flexible and rollable TVs."

The 97-inch LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV utilises the company’s OLED evo technology, α (Alpha) 9 Gen5 AI Processor and advanced picture algorithms to deliver lifelike images. It also incorporates LG’s flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design, offering a seamless, integrated look.

LG's exhibits at IFA 2022

(Image credit: LG)

At IFA 2022, the Korean electronics major will also display it latest OLED, Micro LED and QNED TV ranges. Also on show in Berlin is LG’s massive 136-inch 4K Micro LED (3,840 x 2,160). This home entertainment solution presents first-class picture quality on a spectacular scale, pairing micrometer-sized self-lit pixels with a modular design.

Headlining LG’s lineup of 8K TVs at IFA are the 88-inch LG Signature OLED 8K (model 88Z2) and 86-inch QNED TV (model 86QNED99). With over 33 million self-lit OLED pixels, the 88Z2 presents sharp detail, along with deep, dark blacks, infinite contrast and lifelike colors. Meanwhile, the 8K 86QNED99 equips LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell and Precision Dimming technologies to deliver sharp, vibrant images on its 86-inch screen.

According to a recent market research report, OLED display is expected to be the most spotlighted technology than any other transformable display. OLED display is self-emissive and thin structured which can be flexible and transparent and allows the design of various transformable display such as foldable display. OLED TVs of over 70-inches will account for approximately 14.9 million units in 2022, and increase to nearly 17.1 million units next year.