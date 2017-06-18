10 last-minute Father's Day gifts that can be delivered today

Update: Your chance for last-minute Father's Day gifts is coming to a close in most parts of the US, but you can still get fast and free shipping on most items.

Finding last-minute Father's Day gifts is no longer a problem in 2017 thanks to the fact that we have Amazon Prime Now in most US cities.

The online retailer is saving relationships with dads across America with its two-hour rush delivery service, now in more than 35 cities, according to Amazon.

Many of the 5,000 Amazon Prime cities and towns can still access Same Day Delivery by 9pm if you order your Father's Day gift by 12pm.

The questions remains: What's out there to buy dad on Father's Day, and which gifts can be delivered really quickly with Amazon Prime Now? Let's dive in.

1. Google Wifi system (set of 3)

Sometimes Father's Day gift idea turn into presents for the whole family, and that's exactly how we feel about Google's new router replacement.

Google Wifi is supposed to eliminate dead zones and video buffering thanks to the ability to spread out the Wi-Fi coverage over a larger area.

It works with major ISPs in the US, including Verizon FiOS, Time Warner and Comcast, and works up to 4,500 sqft, each Wifi point covering 1,500 sqft.

It's now available on Amazon Prime Now with fast delivery, as long as your current internet router doesn't give out right before you ironically order it.

2. Amazon Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the best father's day gift ideas – last-minute or not. It's affordable and cutting-edge technology most dads don't have.

And let's face it, your dad probably has speakers already, but doesn't have an Alexa-enabled device. This version of Echo pairs well with existing speakers.

Best of all, you get $10 off on Amazon Echo Dot today. You can take some of that saved money and leave the Amazon Prime Now delivery person a tip.

3. Amazon Echo

This is the more expensive Amazon Echo with Alexa – the one that comes with a built-in speaker that paved the way for Google Home and Apple HomePod.

Since Amazon doesn't actually sell Google's smart home speaker and Apple's Siri-enabled speaker isn't out yet, this is your best deal.

It's also on sale, with a $40 discount on Amazon Echo compared to its launch price. Dads always love it when you save money and walk away with hot deals.

4. Philips Hue lights and hub bundle

We really like Philips Hue, and your dad will too. It's one of these convenience gadgets that's a small life change, but does really make your happy.

There are a lot of Philips Hue lights on sale for father's day today, but we say start simple: two white lights and the same hub as colored lights.

It's just $61 for this Philips Hue bundle, and your dad can easily add color lights later on. It's a good starter pack to see if it's worth it.

5. Nest Protect smoke and CO2 alarm

This is the gadget you need that you never want to have to really need. It's a smart smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

It's from Nest and another one-of-a-kind innovation on technology that really hasn't changed in several decades. Everything is connected to an app, too.

At just $114 for the Nest Protect, it'll let your dad worry less and develop fewer gray hairs and require fewer dye jobs. In other words, it'll pay for itself.

6. iPhone cables – your dad needs them

Your dad is likely borrowing yours (and everyone else's) lighting cables, whether he has an iPhone or an iPad or both. It's annoying.

Help him and yourself out this father's day and buy an extra lightning cables from Amazon. They're cheaper than the official Apple cables.

At just $7.99 for a 6ft lighting cable, it's easy to want to buy several lightning cables. It's one of those small gifts that you dad will use everyday.

7. Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling

These are expensive headphones, but your dad is worth it, right? These wireless headphones provide noise canceling and that a premium Bose sound.

Not only are they easy to pair via Bluetooth, there's NFC pairing. The battery life lasts 20 hours or up to 40 hours wired mode.

You can order the Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones on Amazon Prime Now in time for father's day if you're feeling really generous.

8. Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones

A step down in size, but no step down in sound quality are these earbuds from Bose, complete with noise canceling of their own.

One of the coolest features is Aware Mode, which lets you hear what's around you when you need to at the touch of a button, according to Bose.

We also like its somewhat cheaper price on Amazon compared to the larger Bose headphone cans.

9. Kindle Paperwhite e-reader

Amazon Kindle is a great Father's Day Gift idea if you dad doesn't have one or desperately needs to replace an older version of the e-ink display.

The Kindle Paperwhite does an excellent job of giving you the best electronic alternative to a real book so your dad won't complain with, "Back in my day..."

It's in stock through Amazon Prime Now and gets a special discount with Amazon "offers" that your dad won't even notice.

10. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Did your family recently get a Nintendo Switch, but dad doesn't like the smaller JoyCon controllers? Here's our recommended solution.

Switch from this default Nintendo JoyCons and upgrade to this classic gamepad. It's akin to an Xbox One controller and makes long gaming sessions easy.

It costs just $64 on Amazon today, and unlike the sold out Nintendo Switch console itself, you can actually get it in time for Father's Day.

More for dad

This is only a small sample of the top tech gifts we found for Father's Day, but there are other last-minute gift ideas on Amazon Prime Now, too.

You can find the full list of Amazon Prime and Prime Now items shipping in two hours or by 9pm tonight, depending on your dad's impatience.

Here's where to look for more: