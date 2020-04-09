Join us and play The Tech Pub Quiz tonight on Facebook and YouTube

Is your tech knowledge so good that Tim Cook calls you for help with pub quiz questions? Or do you reckon you've got a photographic memory for app logos? If so, we've got a challenge for you tonight – The Tech Pub Quiz, which you'll be able to watch and play tonight from 7.30pm on TechRadar's Facebook and YouTube channels.

That's right, we put together some fiendishly difficult tech-themed questions on everything from gadget history to the latest Netflix shows, then challenged the finest minds on TechRadar* to answer them. Reckon you can do better? Join us from 7.30pm BST on Facebook and YouTube and play along with the team to see if you can beat them.

Hosted by TechRadar's Global Editor in Chief Gareth Beavis, the quiz has four rounds – a general knowledge opener, a 'retro tech' round for nostalgists, followed by the mandatory picture round, and finally some tricky questions on TV, games and films to finish off.

Think of it as an Easter Egg hunt for your brain, as you frantically search around for long-buried facts in the overgrown foliage of your mental garden. This quiz is purely for fun, so there'll be no prizes or marked answer sheets – just grab a notes app on your phone, or a pen-and-paper for an old-school pub quiz feel, and play along with your quarantined family and friends.

*may be debated by other members of TechRadar

(Image credit: Future)

Rise of the virtual pub quiz

We've amassed no fewer than 40 things to do while you're stuck inside in this weekend, but it's fair to say that a virtual pub quiz is one of the best to do with your fellow quarantined friends. And while there's no better technology quiz than our very own The Tech Pub Quiz, there are plenty of others out there covering virtually every subject.

As you'll find in our Best virtual pub quiz round-up, there are quizzes on everything from Marvel to Pop Art, via Disney and soccer. Many of them are weekly and a lot also raise for money for charity via donations, so it's well worth taking part for that additional warm glow beyond feeling really clever.

Let us know what you think of The Tech Quiz in the Facebook and YouTube comments too, as we may well return for another episode to lift your spirits (and tax your tech knowledge) during this seemingly interminable period of lockdown.