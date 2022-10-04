It looks like Fallout's spiritual successor is getting a PS5 remaster

Audio player loading…

I've got good news for you, Outer Worlds fans, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has accidentally revealed a new edition of the space RPG that comes from the original Fallout creators.

The ratings board published a listing (opens in new tab) for The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, saying it's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Effectively confirming the game's coming to next-gen consoles. Though the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee is not the first to have rated this new edition of The Outer Worlds, when the Korean ratings board revealed the game back in August, it didn't specify release platforms.

The Outer Worlds coming to PS5 is another strange example of a game from a Microsoft-owned studio, in this case, Obsidian, running on Sony's next-gen hardware

New worlds

(Image credit: Obsidian)

This new rating, spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), is all the information we have on The Outer World: Spacer's Choice edition, Obsidian hasn't announced a release date or what will be included in the next-gen version of its RPG. If this is a Game of the Year-style release, it will likely be bundled with the two narrative expansions for the game: Peril on Gorgon and Murder on Eridanos, and the other Outer Worlds DLC.

Back in 2021, Obsidian revealed it was working on The Outer Worlds 2, revealing the sequel in a hilariously honest trailer:

Notably, Obsidian says the sequel is slated to release PC and Xbox Series X|S but there's no mention of the PS5.

However, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition is published by Private Division, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive. This means it is not party to the same platform restrictions as its sequel, which is why we can expect to see the Spacer's Choice Edition on PS5 regardless of Obsidian's acquisition.

The Outer Worlds doesn't shy away from its Fallout roots. If you're a fan of the traditional Fallout: New Vegas formula and have yet to give The Outer Worlds a try, it could well be that the Spacer's Choice may be the right choice for you.

Strangely, this isn't the first time we're seeing a game from a Microsoft studio ending up on Sony's platform. In 2021, Deathloop, developed by Arkane, a studio owned by Bethesda, and a publisher owned by Microsoft, released as a timed exclusive on the PS5. The sci-fi shooter has since made its way to Xbox game Pass, but for a short time the best FPS games to have come out from Microsoft in years was only playable on a Sony console.

If the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through, we can expect more release oddities in the future. Although Microsoft has confirmed Call of Duty will remain multiplatform.