Is File Explorer in Windows 11 popping to the front for you? You're not alone

We're only a few days into 2023, and already a new bug in Windows 11 has been frustrating some users, myself included. It's all to do with File Explorer windows moving themselves to the front of your desktop when you're using another app.

According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), Microsoft is aware of the issue and is working on a fix, but some users have reported instances where, for example, they’ve been on a Zoom call, and a File Explorer window would appear, obscuring the meeting window.

I've had similar experiences, where, for instance, I’d be playing Bioshock through Steam in Windows 11, and File Explorer would rear its unwelcome head.

As tabs in File Explorer were a feature that many users had been waiting for for a long time, it’s disappointing that they appear to have arrived with bugs in tow.

Did File Explorer need more time in the Insider oven?

The Tabs feature in File Explorer is something that I, along with a lot of other users, had been waiting for since it was announced back in April 2022. While it was made available for some members of the Windows Insider program, which allows users to try out features that are in development, several months ago, we had to wait seven long months for the feature to be rolled out to all users.