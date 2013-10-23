You can now catch your favorite TV shows on Hulu's mobile site, but only in clips

Hulu announced today that users can now watch video content on its mobile website without needing to sign up for a subscription.

The catch is that they can only view clips, not full episodes or movies. When users go to Hulu.com on their mobile device, they'll be taken to a page of "hand-picked" content selected by the site's editorial team "just waiting for you to snack on."

The site opens to a "trending" tab, but users can also browse clips in five other categories: Trailers, Comedy, News, Celebrity and Latino. Viewers can also see clips from select shows.

To watch full episodes you still need a Hulu Plus subscription, which will likely sound tempting as you're teased with a hilarious next segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that's clip-less.

