Intel might be delaying its desktop Arc Alchemist A-Series GPUs by several months

While Intel has already launched its mobile Arc GPUs, it seems that it may be delaying its Arc Alchemist A-Series graphics cards.

According to a leak from a reliable Intel leaker Enthusiastic Citizen and originally spotted by Wccftech, Intel’s desktop A-series might arrive as late as the end of Q2 or beginning of Q3 2022. It also looks like there are four desktop cards planned in the A-series: the A770, A750, A580, and A380.

The fastest one is said to be the A770, which is being compared to the RTX 3060 Ti in terms of performance. This particular detail, as well as the rumored delay, seem to be backed by Intel’s previous statement that some form of a ‘Limited Edition’ GPU would launch sometime in the middle of the year.

There also seems to be some confusion involving the A770, especially when it comes to the amount of memory. There are some leaks stating it to have a boost clock up to 2.4 GHz and 12GB of memory, while the new report indicates that it might have as much as 16GB VRAM.

The leaker who first revealed the leaks, ‘Enthusiastic Citizen,’ also stated that Intel has plans for a part called Arc A750, which past reports suggest would have 448 Xe Vector Engines (Execution Units). According to the grapevine, this and the A580 would feature 8GB GDDR6 memory.