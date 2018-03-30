If you use MyFitnessPal, now's a good time to change your password

Another day, another data hack – this time it's the MyFitnessPal platform that's been hit, owned by the health and fitness company Under Armour. Details on a total of 150 million users have been leaked out into the wild, it's just been announced.

The data includes usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords, which means the passwords shouldn't be accessible. The key word there though is "shouldn't", because while this type of hashing is known to be very secure under most circumstances, hackers can sometimes sniff out vulnerabilities if it hasn't been properly applied.

In other words, you should change your passwords right now if you use MyFitnessPal or an app that connects to the MyFitnessPal network (Map My Run, Calorie Counter and so on). Affected users have already been emailed, Under Armour says.

Under Armour investigates

Of course you should also change the login details any accounts that use the same password as your MyFitnessPal one – but you're not doing that, are you? You should also double-check your accounts for any signs of recent logins or suspicious activity.

"We quickly took steps to determine the nature and scope of the issue," says Under Armour. "We are working with leading data security firms to assist in our investigation. We have also notified and are coordinating with law enforcement authorities."

With data privacy under the spotlight right now, this is an even worse time than normal to reveal details of another breach. Hopefully, the holes can be plugged before any serious damage is done using the leaked user information.