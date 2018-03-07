Leaked images appear to show Huawei P20's three-lens, AI-powered camera

We're only a few weeks away from the official unveiling of Huawei's latest flagship, the Huawei P20, and as we get closer to its March 27 reveal a steady stream of leaks has given us a clearer picture of what we can expect from the photography-focused handset.

The latest leak comes in the form of some very official-looking renders, which were discovered by Dutch website Telefoon Abonnement on the Chinese social network Weibo.

As you can see from the pictures below, these apparent teaser images go a long way towards confirming the various Huawei P20 rumors we've reported on so far, including its triple rear camera setup, its focus on advanced camera AI and its iPhone X-like notch.

Image 1 of 2 Huawei P20 (black) Images courtesy of Telefoon Abonnement. Image 2 of 2 Huawei P20 (blue) Images courtesy of Telefoon Abonnement.

Black and blue

Along with the seeming confirmation of several rumors about the device, the images also tell us that we should expect the P20 to be available in Black and Blue color variations.

Whether the images above are showing the rumored Huawei P20 Pro edition or just the standard P20 remains to be seen, though it's expected that the Chinese manufacturer will also debut a smaller P20 Lite alongside the other two models.

We're sure to see more leaks before the P20 Series has been officially revealed, and we'll keep you posted on any new developments as they happen.