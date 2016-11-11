HTC Bolt is Sprint's fastest phone with Android 7.0 Nougat

HTC Bolt is bringing new speed to Sprint customers, with an Android 7.0 Nougat handset that takes advantage of its LTE-Advance network.

On sale beginning today in the US for $600, it's aptly marketed with Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and touts a nicely sized 5.5-inch Quad HD display.

It's Sprint's fastest phone for downloads and uploads thanks to its support of 3x20 MHz Carrier Aggregation and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X10 LTE modem.

HTC Bolt is also HTC's first-ever water-resistant aluminum unibody phone. It takes on the HTC 10 design and adds an IP57 water- and resistant-rating.

Something old, something new, something bold

HTC Bolt's Usain Bolt superpowers only go so far. Its speeds are limited to the model and don't translate into the latest and greatest processor.

It has last year's Snapdragon 810 chip coupled with an Adreno 430 GPU, when most of 2016's flagship Android phones have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 chip.

When the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL just debuted the Snapdragon 821, it's a harder sell for a phone with the Snapdragon 810 heading into 2017.

There's also no 3.5mm headphone jack to be found, meaning you'll have to resort to USB-C for both charging and listening to music.