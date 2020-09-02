HP ZBook Fury weds performance, portability, and a good display all in one

For those of us who have been in this business long enough, the word Fury is closely associated with ATI’s (and then AMD’s) graphics cards aimed at gamers.

This is not exactly the case with HP’s ZBook Fury 15 G7, which instead combines the performance of a gaming PC with features that one comes to expect from a mobile workstation.

HP’s ZBook Fury 15 G7 comes in a metallic chassis that combines style and durability. Being designed for professionals, the laptop features a 15.6-inch display with or without touch support that features an up to 4K resolution as well as up to 600 nits brightness. The monitor can reproduce 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is Pantone Validated for color accuracy.

High-end workstation

Since we are dealing with a high-end workstation, the HP ZBook Fury 15 G7 packs quite powerful hardware: it is based on Intel’s 10th Generation Core i5/i7/i9 or Xeon W processor with up to eight cores that is paired with Nvidia Quadro RTX (up to RTX 5000) or AMD Radeon Pro (up to W5500M) discrete GPU as well as up to 128 GB of DDR4-2667 memory with or without ECC (using up to four DIMMs).

For storage, the machine uses an M.2 SSD featuring an up to 4TB capacity as well as a hard drive with an up to 2TB capacity.

(Image credit: HP)

As far as connectivity is concerned, HP’s ZBook Fury 15 G7 is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 adapter, two GbE ports (controlled by the Intel I219 controllers, one supporting vPro), two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A connectors, two display outputs (one Mini DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0b), an NFC module, a smart card reader, an optional 4G/LTE modem, and a headset jack. Furthermore, the machine also has a 720p webcam and an advanced audio subsystem co-developed with Bang & Olufsen.

(Image credit: HP)

HP calls its ZBook Fury 15 G7 ‘the world’s most expandable 15-inch workstation’, so it is not surprising that the company will offer it in multitude of configurations. Meanwhile, the machine can also be upgraded by the end-user.

But performance and upgradeability comes at a cost. The ZBook Fury 15 G7 weighs 2.42 kilograms and is 2.59 cm thick, so this is not a laptop that one would like to carry around too often. On the other hand, it is still not as heavy as desktop replacement machines.

The manufacturer will start sales of the ZBook Fury G7 on September 14. Prices will vary depending on configurations.