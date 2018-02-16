HP just announced it will start reselling Apple products

HP has expanded its Device as a Service (DaaS) program – whereby businesses can purchase hardware via a subscription rather than making all the outlay upfront – to offer Apple devices as well as its own.

The new DaaS offering will allow customers to get their hands on Mac computers, as well as iPhones, iPads and other Apple gadgets, from HP, backed with HP’s tech support and managed services.

This is only available in the US at the moment, but HP says it has plans to expand to other countries over the coming year, which will likely include the UK sooner rather than later.

VR as a Service

Furthermore, HP is also bringing its virtual reality solutions into the DaaS scheme, which includes the firm’s Windows Mixed Reality VR headset and the recently revealed HP Z4 Workstation (which can now be configured with Intel Core X processors as well as Xeon CPUs).

And the company is expanding its analytics service to allow customers to monitor the performance of their hardware, and most importantly, detect potential issues before they happen, and proactively correct these problems.

In a press release, HP noted: “The unique data analytics capabilities of HP DaaS are now available on Windows, Android, iOS, and macOS devices – creating a multi-OS solution that’s designed to boost IT efficiency and improve employee experiences.”