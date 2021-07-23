How to watch Judo at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

Judo was created in Japan, so it’s only natural that their athletes are exceptional at it. Fun fact: except for the 1980 Olympics (where they didn’t participate), Japan has had the highest medal tally at every Olympics event for over five decades, and we can't see that changing any time soon. There's still plenty to get excited for, though, so here we'll run down exactly how to get an Olympics Judo live stream wherever you are in the world.

Live stream judo at 2020 Olympics Dates: Saturday, July 24 - Saturday, July 31 Venue: Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1 and Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2 FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | 7Plus (AUS) | Peacock FREE trial (US) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

With each country only allowed to enter one athlete in each weight class, the Judoka competing in this year's Olympics are the absolute cream of the crop, and none should disappoint on the mat.

There are, however, some standouts to keep an eye on. Japan’s Ono Shohei, the defending champion in the -73 kg class, is certain one of these. With three world championships under his belt, he’s one of the top judokas in the world, and other athletes will struggle to get past him.

Also, make sure you watch Ukraine’s Daria Bilodid—she’s only 20 years old, but she’s the youngest two-time world judo champion (among men and women). She’ll be fighting in the -48 kg class.

In this article, we look at the important event dates and how you can watch judo at Olympics 2020 live from your country. If you’re keen on viewing the other events, check out this detailed article on the Olympics live stream.

- Women -48 kg & Men -60 kg Final: Saturday, July 24 from 5pm JST / 9am BST / 4am ET

- Women -52 kg & Men -66 kg Final: Sunday, July 25 from 5pm JST / 9am BST / 4am ET

- Women -57 kg & Men -73 kg Final: Monday, July 26 from 5pm JST / 9am BST / 4am ET

- Women -63 kg & Men -81 kg Final: Tuesday, July 27 from 5pm JST / 9am BST / 4am ET

- Women -70 kg & Men -90 kg Final: Wednesday, July 28 from 5pm JST / 9am BST / 4am ET

- Women -78 kg & Men -100 kg Final: Thursday, July 29 from 5pm JST / 9am BST / 4am ET

- Women +78 kg & Men +100 kg Final: Friday, July 30 from 5pm JST / 9am BST / 4am ET

- Mixed Team Final: Saturday, July 31 from 5pm JST / 9am BST / 4am ET

Free Olympics judo live stream

Many broadcasters globally are televising the Tokyo Olympics, and a good number are broadcasting it for free. The official Olympics Channel is showing limited highlights and some catch-up coverage, but if you're looking for comprehensive live coverage you'll need to go with a domestic broadcaster.

In the UK, the BBC is broadcasting the games on free-to-air TV and on the BBC iPlayer website. ARD and ZDF in Germany, Channel 7 in Australia, and TVNZ in New Zealand are all offering free live coverage. Continue reading to learn how you can live stream judo at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

While most countries will have decent free coverage, there are a couple of instances in which you'll want to access something different. The most likely scenarios for this are if you're out of your home country and can't access your regular streaming sites, or if watching online has been blocked on your work or college Internet.

The simplest way to remedy this is by using a VPN. A VPN is software that can virtually change your location, avoid network restrictions and keep you more private online as well. All you need to do is install it, select a server in your country of choice, and catch all the Olympic goodness without resorting to an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Out of all the VPNs we've tested – and we've tested a few to say the least – ExpressVPN has won the gold every time. It's fast, it's secure, and most importantly it's the most reliable VPN we've used for accessing geo-blocked streaming content. Plus, it's available on tons of devices, including Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, games consoles as well as iPhones, Android devices, and all PCs. TechRadar readers can also claim three months FREE, and if it turns out the service isn't for you, you're covered by a 30-day no-quibble money-back guarantee. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Getting started with your VPN is super simple:

1. Download and install your VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app and select the appropriate location, and connect

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're after a UK stream, just head to BBC iPlayer

FREE Olympics judo live stream in the UK

The BBC offers great coverage of the Olympics, and residents get to view it absolutely free. BBC One and BBC Two will broadcast more than 350 hours of live footage from the event. Plus, if you don't have a TV or are out and about, you can use the online BBC iPlayer to stream the games live. For more in-depth coverage of the sports events, you can check out Discovery+ and Eurosport. Their subscription plans start at £4.99 a month and £6.99 a month respectively. Both the services run on Apple and Windows computers, Android TV, Samsung TV, Chromecast, and more devices. In case you’re not in the UK during the Tokyo Olympic games, you can use a download and install a VPN to connect to servers in the UK and watch all the games.

How to watch Olympics judo in the US with and without cable

NBC in the US has the broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics. If you have NBC on cable, you can watch all the games on the NBC channels and on NBC’s streaming service. For full coverage information, check out the NBC schedule. Live stream Olympics judo without cable For cord-cutters, other streaming services have the NBC channel, like Peacock TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV. Sling TV will set you back $35/ month and is currently available for just $10 for the first month. Peacock TV is available at just $4.99 a month and comes with a one-week free trial. fuboTV is more expensive at $64.99/month, but it comes with a one-week free trial. These streaming services are available on the Google Chrome Browser, Android TV, Fire TV, gaming consoles like Xbox and PS5, and on Android and iOS.

How to watch Olympics judo in Canada

Canada has multiple broadcasters covering the 2020 Olympics. Cable users can catch all the events on CBC, Sportsnet, TSN, and TLN. If you don’t use cable, you can subscribe to CBC, TSN, or Sportsnet’s online streaming services. CBC’s OTT offering is free of cost, but TSN and Sportsnet cost CAD 19.99/month. TLN doesn’t offer a standalone streaming service. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to live stream judo at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

For Australian viewers, Channel 7 and the streaming service 7Plus has exclusive broadcasting rights for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Fans can rejoice because the broadcast is absolutely free for viewing. The live coverage will also be broadcast on 7Two and 7Mate. To view the games online, you can use Channel 7’s online streaming service, 7plus. 7plus is available on Android, iOS, web browsers, Fetch TV, Samsung TV, PS4, and more devices. Gone abroad? Use a VPN if you're not in Aus to catch all the free action from wherever you are.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

It won't come as a surprise that the Olympics is being shown in most corners of the globe - although with varying levels of coverage and without free broadcasters in some countries.

If you're not in any of the countries mentioned above, then we'd suggest taking a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.