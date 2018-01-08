Honor Blockbuster Days sale: Best deals on Honor View 10 and other Honor phones

Honor has today announced the Honor Blockbuster Days sale, offering discounts and no-cost EMIs on some of its popular devices. The sale runs on Amazon India and Flipkart and will end on January 12.

The devices included in the sale are Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9i, Honor 7X and the Honor 6X. The recently launched Honor View 10 will also go on sale today and the company has revealed several launch-day offers for that device.

The Honor View 10 is available for purchase in India at Rs. 29,999, exclusively from Amazon.in. The latest flagship smartphone from Honor comes with an 18:9 display, a dual camera setup and a dedicated neural engine. The Honor View 10 was launched in India last week.

Honor View 10 launch offers on Amazon

Rs. 1500 instant discount

Honor View 10 buyers buying with ICICI credit cards can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1500. This offer will be valid from January 8th to 10th.

Up to 90GB data free on Airtel

Airtel subscribers can get up to 90GB free 3G/4G data on both prepaid and postpaid. Prepaid users will get 15GB extra data on six recharges (Rs. 349), while postpaid users can get 15GB extra data for six months on Airtel's Infinity 499 plan and above.

No Cost EMI

Buyers can also avail the no-cost EMI offer on purchases using credit cards, with EMIs starting at Rs. 2500.

Other Honor Blockbuster Days deals

Honor 8 Pro

The Honor 8 Pro is available for Rs. 25,999, after a discount of Rs. 4,000. It is available in Midnight Black and Navy Blue colours from Amazon and Flipkart.

Honor 9i

The Honor 9i is available for Rs. 17,999, after a discount of Rs. 2,000. It is available in Graphite Black and Prestige Gold color options from Flipkart.

Honor 7X

The Honor 7X has not received any discount, however it is available at no-cost EMIs. The device is available starting at Rs. 12,999 in Black, Blue and Gold color options from Amazon.

Honor 6X

The Honor 6X has received a discount of Rs. 2,000 and the device is currently available only from Amazon as the device is out of stock on Flipkart. The 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 11,999 and the 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs. 11,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 13,999.

Honor View 10 specifications

To recall, the Honor View 10 was first announced in London last month alongside Honor 7X. It features a 5.99-inch 18:9 display and an octa-core Kirin 970 chipset. The Honor View 10 is also one of the few new smartphones to launch with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The Honor View 10 sports a dual camera setup on the back, with a 16MP main camera (RGB) and a 20MP monochrome camera, with PDAF, CAF and support for 4K video recording. There's a 12MP camera on the front.

Other specifications of the Honor View 10 include 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, USB Type C and NFC. The phone is backed by a 3750mAh battery and comes with fast charging support.

Honor 8 Pro Specifications

The Honor 8 Pro has a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display, a HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 skinned on top and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera setup at the rear consisting of two 12MP sensors. On the front, the device sports an 8MP secondary camera.

Honor 9i Specifications

The Honor 9i comes has a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display, a HiSilicon Kirin 659 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 skinned on top and is powered by a 3,340mAh battery.

For imaging, the device comes with a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 16MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the device comes with a dual camera setup, consisting of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera.

Honor 7X Specifications

The Honor 7X comes with a 5.93-inch IPS LCD display, a HiSilicon Kirin 659 chipset, 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB internal storage. It is powered by a 3,340mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 skinned on top.

The phone features a 16MP + 2MP dual camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera on the front.

Honor 6X Specifications

The Honor 6X comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display, a HiSilicon Kirin 655 chipset, 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. The device runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with EMUI 5.0 skinned on top.

On the camera front, the Honor 6X has a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 16MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the device sports an 8MP secondary camera.

