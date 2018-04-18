Honor 10 shown off in press shots and specs leaked in full

If you like the look of the Huawei P20 but don’t want to shell out for its lofty price tag, then the Honor 10 could be the phone for you, as the latest leak suggests it will look and perform a lot like Huawei’s flagship.

WinFuture has got hold of some photos of the Honor 10, showing it off in black, teal and blue. But the last of those is misleadingly named, as the blue color actually shifts between pink and blue, much like the gradient finish on certain shades of the P20 and Huawei P20 Pro.

Other details shown off in the images include a likely glass back and metal frame, a notch, small bezels and a fingerprint scanner below the screen. The phone is apparently just as thin as the Huawei P20, as well as being lighter, at 7.7mm thick and 153g.

As for the specs, the Honor 10 apparently has a 5.84-inch 1080 x 2280 LCD screen, much like the Huawei P20 Lite.

Image 1 of 3 The Honor 10 could come in a color-shifting 'blue' shade. Credit: WinFuture Image 2 of 3 Here's the Honor 10 in teal. Credit: WinFuture Image 3 of 3 And here's the Honor 10 in black. Credit: WinFuture

AI cameras and flagship power

The phone also has two rear cameras, one that’s supposedly 20MP and another that’s 24MP. Unlike the P20 range though these aren’t Leica-branded.

Instead they’re labeled as ‘AI Camera’, suggesting that the Honor 10 will have the same AI skills as the Huawei P20, allowing it for example to recognize what you’re taking pictures of and adjust the settings to suit.

There’s also apparently a 24MP camera on the front (the same as the P20) and the same Kirin 970 octa-core chipset too.

RAM meanwhile will apparently amount to 4GB or 6GB, depending on the model and region, and there’s said to be either 64GB or 128GB of storage, but no microSD card slot. One thing you will apparently get though is a headphone port.

The Honor 10’s battery is supposedly 3,320mAh, and unsurprisingly it’s said to run Android Oreo overlaid with Huawei’s EMUI 8.1 interface.

There aren’t any pricing rumors here, but the Honor range typically undercuts Huawei’s main flagships.

We should have more of an idea on price soon though, as the Honor 10 is expected to be announced in London on May 15, and it may get shown off in China as soon as tomorrow (April 19).

Check out what we thought of the Honor 9

Via AndroidandMe