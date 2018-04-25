HMD Global to launch the Nokia X6 on May 27, reportedly the first Nokia phone with a notch

Nokia’s parent company HMD Global is reportedly launching a new X-series in China on April 27. As per GSMArena, the phone will be called the Nokia X6. The first official-looking renders of the phone have been leaked in China.

It's not a reiteration of the Symbian variant of the X6 launched by the company back in the old Nokia days, but carries the same name.

The leaked press renders of the phone suggest a notch above the display, which would make it the first Nokia phone to wear a notch. Additionally, there are very thin bezels on the sides and a narrow chin with an awkwardly placed Nokia branding at the bottom right.

The back looks exactly like the Nokia 7 plus, which was launched by the company at MWC 2018. It has similar copper accents on a white panel with a dual camera module and a fingerprint sensor. The LED flash has found a new place, it has moved below the camera.

The Nokia X6 is said to have a 5.8-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Reports suggest two variants, one with Snapdragon 636 and 6GB of RAM and the low-end variant with a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM.

It will most likely, ship with Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box and will come with Android One certification.

There is no word on the India availability of the phone yet, we might have an update once the device is officially launched in the Chinese market.

Image source- Weibo