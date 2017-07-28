High-end Sony Xperia XZ1 may have just been benchmarked

We’re expecting at least one more high-end Sony phone this year, possibly called the Sony Xperia XZ 2 or Xperia XZ1, and such a phone has seemingly just popped up on a popular benchmarking site.

A handset with the model number G8341 has been spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB of RAM. That’s a high-end configuration, rivaling the likes of the Moto Z2 Force and HTC U11, so this is presumably a flagship phone.

The Geekbench listing doesn’t reveal much else, other than the presence of Android 7.1.1, but we have come across that model number before, as it previously popped up on a Polish website, which claimed the phone has a 1080p screen and runs Android O (so a different version to what’s listed in this benchmark).

Smartphone sequel

All of which makes it sound like the Sony G8341 could be a successor to the Sony Xperia XZ and Sony Xperia XZs, both of which use the older Snapdragon 820 chipset, which is why the Xperia XZ 2 or Xperia XZ1 is our best guess for what this mystery phone will be.

Whatever this phone is we’ll probably see it soon, as it’s likely that Sony will announce one or more new handsets at IFA 2017, which runs from September 1-6.

And there’s also talk of a Sony Xperia X2 and a Sony Xperia X2 Compact in the works, so September could be a busy month for the company.

Whatever this phone is it's unlikely to top the Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Via Playfuldroid