Get a £50 Amazon voucher with Plusnet broadband deals: ends tomorrow

Plusnet broadband continually makes itself a force to be reckoned with when it comes to cheap broadband deals. Very few internet providers are able to get close to its prices and occasionally it throws in an extra little sweetener to really make Plusnet difficult to resist.

That's exactly what it's done with its latest promotion - ending at midnight on Tuesday April 24 - where it will throw in a £50 Amazon.co.uk gift card when you sign up for standard ADSL broadband. Considering the cost of Plusnet's internet starts from only £19.99 per month with zero activation fee, that's a fantastic deal.

The £50 Amazon.co.uk voucher is available to new Plusnet broadband customers only and isn't valid on its fibre broadband deals. But all of its 17Mb internet plans are included - you can pay an extra £4 a month to throw in evening and weekend calls or get unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles for £27.99 per month.

Plusnet broadband deal with £50 Amazon gift card:

How do I claim my Amazon.co.uk gift card?

Plusnet says that you will receive an email once your broadband and line rental is activated with the instructions on how to claim your £50 Amazon.co.uk gift card. You must submit your claim within two months of receiving that email.

It's worth repeating that this offer is for new Plusnet customers only, so no dice for returning or existing customers, we're afraid.

