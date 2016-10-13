Gears of War 4 brings stunning next-gen action and 4K visuals to PC

The fourth anticipated entry in Microsoft’s blockbuster sci-fi action franchise, Gears of War 4, is finally here. Set a full 25 years after the conclusion of Gears of War 3 and the demise of the Locust Horde, Gears of War 4 thrusts players into an all-new conflict against a hostile race of creatures known as the Swarm as new protagonist and son of Marcus Fenix and Anya Stroud, J.D. Fenix.

The PC edition of Gears of War 4 offers a visually stunning experience and looks best if you’re playing on powerful hardware. Gamers who want to take full advantage of the new Gears’ detailed next-gen visuals will want a fairly high-end GPU. To meet the minimum specs to run Gears of War 4 on PC, Microsoft recommends a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti for 1920x1080 visuals.

If you want to crank up its visual fidelity further the GTX 1060 is recommended for 2560x1440 gaming. And if you really want the best possible graphical quality, the immensely powerful GTX 1080 is recommended if you want to experience the game in 3840x2160 4K ultra high-definition. Check out the video above for a glimpse at Gears of War 4 running in gorgeous 4K.

Gears of War 4 packs support for a slew of next-gen graphical features and technologies on PC including support for NVIDIA G-SYNC, Ambient Occlusion (AO), Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA), Capsule Shadow Quality, Lighting Texture Detail, Texture Filtering and many more high-end visual features. NVIDIA’s Graphics and Performance Guide breaks down all of the advanced tech features you can enable and what each actually does.

If you want to get the best possible visuals with Gears of War 4 on PC, there’s no better time to upgrade your rig to a GPU that’ll allow you to enable 4K settings. For a limited time, if you purchase a new participating GeForce GTX graphics card, system or notebook, you can get a free copy of Gears of War 4 on PC. To find out more on how you can claim a free copy of the game, check out the official Gears of War 4 GTX bundle page .

Sponsored by Nvidia