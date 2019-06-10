Garmin Forerunner 245 and 245 Music launched in India starting at Rs 29,990

Garmin has launched two new smartwatches in India -- Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music. Both the wearables are for devoted runners as they come with advanced features like incident prediction, race prediction along with training dedicated to running.

Garmin Forerunner 245 series price and availability

Garmin Forerunner 245 starts at Rs 29,990 and is available in Slate and Amp Yellow colours. On the other hand, the Forerunner 245 Music retails for Rs 34,990 and comes in Lava Red and Aqua hues.

Both the smartwatches are available to purchase from Amazon India, Paytm Mall and Myntra. Additionally, the watches are also available in offline stores at GO Sport Mumbai and Bangalore, Peloton in Calicut, PlayWell in Calicut and Kochi and Helios Watch Stores across India.

Garmin Forerunner 245 series features

While the regular Forerunner 245 comes with basic set of features, the Forerunner 245 Music has the ability to store 500 songs which can be tuned into when the user is in training or just generally taking a lap. This doesn't require a phone and users can even sync their Spotify playlist to the smartwatch.

The Forerunner 245 watches have a built-in incident detection which lets a user share their location with preset contacts in the event of an emergency. Another feature that Garmin introduces with these new smartwatches is Body Battery. This enables users to get notified about their possible energy reserves at a particular moment thereby enabling them to take some time out to rest for a while. The analysis is based off from the monitoring data that the watch collects in real-time.

In addition, the watches have a race predictor which allows users to plan a training session according to their upcoming race time. The Forerunner 245 will also let a user know if they're slogging over a session or overexerting themselves. Some of the other monitoring tools include VO2 Max which analyses oxygen intake, Garmin Coach which creates a custom training plan for the user along with multiple sports mode.

Garmin claims that the Forerunner 245 series can last for upto 7 days in smartwatch mode and 24 hours in GPS mode. The Forerunner 245 Music will run for 6 hours in GPS mode with music.