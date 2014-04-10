The Last of Us Remastered confirmed for PS4, GTA 5 looks set to be next

Update: Sony has officially announced The Last of Us Remastered (try to look surprised, yeah?), which will arrive "this Summer". The game will run at 1080p with improved textures, and will include all the other content that has been released so far.

Neil Druckman, the game's creative director, said on Twitter that Naughty Dog is targeting 60fps. Sounds good to us.

Original story below...

If you haven't already picked up a next-gen console (can we start calling it now-gen yet?), June might be the month to change that.

The Last of Us Remastered has just been listed for pre-order over on the Sony Entertainment Network site for $59.99 for the US, although currently the link goes to a dead page. That price translates directly to around £35 / AU$65.

There's currently no confirmed release date however Spanish retailer Xtralife recently claimed that the game will be arriving on June 19. We're chasing this up with Sony right now.

Fire up the engines

At the same time, there's been some more talk of GTA 5 also hitting the PS4 and Xbox One. This one's got a little more grounding though as it comes from the manager of German retailer Saturn.de, as spotted by BGR.

In a tweet, TECH-NICK said that the game is expected on both consoles and PC in June, though he did add in a later message that this is only a rumour. Still, it's interesting to hear it from a slightly more credible source.