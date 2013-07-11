PS4 users will be able to access game library from any console

The good news for prospective PS4 owners just keeps coming, with Sony now announcing that gamers will be able to access their game library from any console.

Sony's R&D senior team leader Neil Brown confirmed that users can log into their accounts from a friend's PS4 console and start playing straight away, all thanks to the console's 'play as you download' feature.

"You can visit your friends' house, you can log into your account and play any game from your digital library, which is good. But how useful is that if it takes half a day to download the game you want to play?"

An excellent rhetorical question, Brown. Tell us more. "With Play As You Download you get much quicker access to as least the first section of the game so you can start playing quicker," he said. "So this makes a digital library a practical option in the real world."

More reasons for PS4

As Brown went on to explain, it's a similar system to Blu-ray, in that chunks of data are automatically copied over in the background, leading to faster speeds after the first few minutes.

This means not only will you be able to access your games on any console, you'll be able to start playing them without delay.

It's a similar to the setup found on the Xbox One before Microsoft reversed its policy following the E3 blowout. A cloud-based system is currently available on the PS3, although Sony limits the number of consoles on which accounts can be accessed.

Via Official PlayStation Magazine