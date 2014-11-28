PS4 deals: how to save big on the PS4 this holiday season

Here at TechRadar, we've rounded up the best deals and sales available to you for the PlayStation 4 this holiday season. There are several cheap PS4 console bundle deals that have appeared in recent weeks, too.

From the moment the console war started, Sony ​'s​ PS4 ​has been soaking up the critical acclaim since it's hugely successful launch last November. Only recently, MCV reported that the newly released Destiny contributed to a 300% spike in PS4 orders, making it the best selling console. Interestingly, this resulted in Microsoft giving the Xbox One a $50 price cut.

Check out other Black Friday deals!

The PS4 continues to get a plethora of games with the likes of Metro: Redux, FIFA 15, The Crew, LittleBigPlanet 3 and Driveclub hitting the shelves this year.

If you're in the market for a new console there are some great cheap PS4 deals to be had.

In the market for Cyber Monday deals?

Best in-store retail PS4 deals

Starting Thursday at 5 p.m. check out Best Buy's PS4 plus Grand Theft Auto V & The Last of Use: Remastered bundle Black Friday deal that comes with the system and two games for $399.99.

OK, say you can't find a Best Buy, then get Target's PS4 plus Grand Theft Auto V & The Last of Use: Remastered bundle Black Friday deal for $399.99. One more idea: Say you've already played GTA and TLoU on PS3 and have no interest going back for one last go-around.

Your best bet is buying the Walmart PS4 Black Friday deal that comes with a $50 gift guide for $399.99. (Though they have a PS4 plus Grand Theft Auto V & The Last of Use: Remastered bundle Black Friday deal and PS4 plus LittleBigPlanet 3, Lego Batman 3 and $50 gift card Black Friday deal as well). These deals will have links as soon as they go live Thursday at 5 p.m.

You can buy the standalone PS4 console at Amazon for $399 right now, although there are several bundles that provide better value for money...

Best online PS4 deals

The best deal in town by far and away is the Walmart PS4 Console Solution Bundle Black Friday deal. It comes with a 500GB system, an extra controller and your choice of two games for $449. Game choices include Destiny, Madden NFL 15, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, NBA 2K15, Assassin's Creed: Unity, Grand Theft Auto V, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, Far Cry 4, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Watch Dogs, The Last of Us Remastered, FIFA 15, MLB 14, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Driveclub.

Want to buy your games separately from your console? No worries. Check out this Walmart PlayStation 4 Console with Bonus $50 Gift Card Black Friday deal, available for $399.

Head over to eBay for a choice PS4 Last of Us Bundle for $379.99 plus free shipping in four days. There's also a payment plan option of $64 for six months, if you're looking to spread the savings out a bit

Like the PlayStation 4 console with Killzone: Shadowfall, Knack, and Infamous: Second Son Tiger Direct deal, available for $499.97, and packs a 500GB console, three games and a controller. If you're looking for something more recent, check out the PlayStation 4 Glacier White and Destiny Tiger Direct deal that comes with an all-white PS4 and a copy of Destiny for $449.99.

If you can't wait until Black Friday, there's Amazon's PS4 Bundle with GTA V, The Last of Us Remastered available for $468.95 or a a great offer for the PS4 and Destiny for only $449.

More PS4 bundles

If your kids aren't quite ready for a full-size system, the PlayStation TV may be the right way to go, and right now, there's a bundle including LEGO Movie: The Videogame available at Best Buy for for only $139.99.

Want an additional controller to go with your PS4? Amazon currently has DualShock 4 PS4 controller for $51.90.

Late adopters won't be left in the cold, either. If you're new to the gaming scene and missed on out the dozens of must-play PS3 titles, check out the GameStop PlayStation 3 500GB Lego Batman 3 & Sly Cooper Bundle Black Friday deal that retails for $249.99.