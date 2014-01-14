Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon Wii U TVii will hit Europe

The Nintendo Wii U has been on sale since 2012 which, despite being just 15 months in real terms, is probably long enough to get most of the features promised during the pre-launch chutzpah out of the gate.

However, here European Wii U owners, in the middle of January 2014, are still waiting for that tidy little electronic programme guide, the company coined Wii U TVii, to start working on their console.

The feature is like Google TV (in a way) and serves up content from your television service and on demand channels. It was missing from launch but promised during 2013. It didn't arrive, so what gives?

"We would like to apologise that we were unable to bring the Nintendo TVii service to Europe in 2013 as originally planned," the company wrote on its official UK website.

Keeping hope alive

Nintendo did offer a smidgen of hope for console owners, telling them to 'stay tuned' for further word on the feature, which allows users to beam content to the television or watch on the Wii U GamePad itself.

"Please continue to keep an eye out for further announcements regarding this service in the near future," it wrote in the statement.

As well as serving up content from the likes of Netflix and users' TiVo boxes, TVii is also a pitched as a second screen companion, where live stats can accompany a sports broadcast.

It'll also act as a remote control. Hopefully European Wii U owners will be controlling more than their disappointment sometime soon. We'll keep you posted.

Via Eurogamer