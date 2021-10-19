GameStop PS5 restock in-store event time on Friday – list of all 290 locations with stock

Update: This is a developing story, and Matt will tweet when the full list of GameStop stores are listed among the seven cities.

The next GameStop PS5 restock in-store event in the US will happen in seven cities on Friday, and if you follow our PS5 and Twitter tracker Matt Swider – follow and turn on notifications – you'll get crucial alerts of when and where to find the Sony PlayStation 5 in stock at all stores in America.

This is your lucky chance if you're in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, San Antonio, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Chicago or Boston (Matt will tweet when he knows which stores). It's been nearly impossible to find the console over the last two weeks, but, as we teased on Sunday night, our sources suggested that this week wouldn't be dry for PS5 stock. It'll be only bundles and last time the PS5 Disc version cost $705, but fewer resellers showed up, meaning you actually have a chance.

GameStop store locations

GameStop is listing the cities where the PS5 restock and there's now a GameStop store search function (it wasn't working before), as it was at first showing the stores for the three prior cities where there was a restock in late September.

Better yet: we've listed all 290 GameStop stores (below), so you can search among the seven cities to find out where it'll be in stock.

GameStop PS5 restock time – when will it be for sale?

When can you buy PS5, it's always when the store normally opens, so check your local GameStop PS5 restock store hours. Ours in New York City (part of the last round of restocks) opened at 8am EDT.

Be warned, a lot of people will wait in line overnight – sometimes days in advance. We reported on a New York City mother and son who took a bus from Baltimore to Manhattan to wait in line for up to three days before the last PS5 restock to be first in line.

By the same token, a few others showed up to be last in time at 7:45am, right before the store opened – and still got a PS5 console bundle. But that's risky.

The total stores that got the PS5 last time? 202 stores with the PS5 in stock, and each one had, on average, 42 consoles to sell when they opened their doors – any time from 8am local time for some major stores to 11am local time.

Los Angeles GameStop PS5 restock store locations

Los Angeles was one of the first places we began to hear would have the PS5 for Friday. Sure enough, the sources were right and the City of Angles will indeed have Playstation 5 bundles on hand, first-come, first-serve.

Store name: Glendale Galleria

Store address: 3216 Glendale Galleria, Space HU-3, Glendale, CA 91210



Store name: The Plant

Store address: 7900 VAN NUYS BLVD, Suite B, Van Nuys, CA 91402



Store name: Hastings Village

Store address: 3401 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107



Store name: Patomac Plaza

Store address: 24315 MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKWY, Van Nuys, CA 91406



Store name: Santa Anita Mall

Store address: 2633 Foothill Blvd, Arcadia, CA 91007



Store name: River Oaks S/C

Store address: 1783 N VICTORY PL, VALENCIA, CA 91355



Store name: Woodman-Van Nuys

Store address: 801 South Workman Street, Arleta, CA 91331



Store name: The Marketplace

Store address: 5716 WHITTIER BLVD, La Crescenta, CA 91214



Store name: Covina Town Square

Store address: 2218 S Atlantic Blvd, COVINA, CA 91722



Store name: Glendora Marketplace

Store address: 1810 W SLAUSON AVE, GLENDORA, CA 91740



Store name: Burbank Empire Center

Store address: 3472 E CESAR E CHAVEZ AVE, Burbank, CA 91502



Store name: Workman Street

Store address: 5533 W SUNSET BLVD, San Fernando, CA 91340



Store name: Commerce S/C

Store address: 2104 E FLORENCE AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90022



Store name: Westfield Culver City

Store address: 3183 Wilshire Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230



Store name: Atlantic Square S/C

Store address: 3855 Overland Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754



Store name: Chesterfield Square

Store address: 126 W Orangethorpe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047



Store name: West Covina Mall

Store address: 4941 PARAMOUNT BLVD, West Covina, CA 91790



Store name: El Monte Center

Store address: 12144 Lakewood Blvd., El Monte, CA 91732



Store name: Gage Village

Store address: 10635 Carmenita Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90001



Store name: Caesar Chavez

Store address: 19 LAKEWOOD CENTER MALL, Los Angeles, CA 90063



Store name: Sunset & Andrews S/C

Store address: 214 E Sepulveda Blvd, LOS ANGELES, CA 90028



Store name: La Alameda S/C

Store address: 1992 Ximeno Ave., HUNTINGTON PARK, CA 90255



Store name: West Covina Heights

Store address: 5336 W ROSECRANS AVE, West Covina, CA 91792



Store name: Wilshire & Vermont

Store address: 21149 HAWTHORNE BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90010



Store name: Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

Store address: 12611 N Tatum Blvd, LOS ANGELES, CA 90008



Store name: Venice & Overland

Store address: 1260 GAIL GARDNER WAY, CULVER CITY, CA 90232



Store name: Fullerton Metro Center

Store address: 1703 W BETHANY HOME RD, Fullerton, CA 92832



Store name: Quad at Whittier

Store address: 5366 Walzem Road, Whittier, CA 90605



Store name: South St. Cerritos

Store address: 10407 North Fwy, Cerritos, CA 90703



Store name: Pico Town Center

Store address: 770 GULFGATE CENTER MALL, Pico Rivera, CA 90660



Store name: Norwalk Town Center

Store address: 19759 HWY 59 N, Norwalk, CA 90650



Store name: Paramount @ Del Amo S/C

Store address: 6302 FM 1960 RD E, Lakewood, CA 90712



Store name: Downey Center

Store address: 708 KINGWOOD DR, Downey, CA 90242



Store name: Brea Union Plaza

Store address: 5761 Fairmont Pkwy, Brea, CA 92821



Store name: Buena Park S/C

Store address: 108 Southmore Ave, Buena Park, CA 90621



Store name: Gateway Plaza

Store address: 1186 BAYBROOK MALL, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670



Store name: Brea Mall

Store address: 612 N University DR, BREA, CA 92821



Store name: Lakewood Center

Store address: 2220 S University DR, LAKEWOOD, CA 90712



Store name: Carson Depot S/C

Store address: 4905 SHERIDAN ST, Carson, CA 90745



Store name: Westminster Mall

Store address: 6973 W Broward Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683



Store name: Marketplace @ Hollywood Park

Store address: 8233 W Sunrise Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90303



Store name: Circle Center

Store address: 1453 NE 163RD ST, Long Beach, CA 90815



Store name: Carson & Atlantic

Store address: 19807 NW 2ND AVE, Long Beach, CA 90807



Store name: Norton Plaza

Store address: 16383 MIRAMAR PKWY, Lynwood, CA 90262



Store name: Manhattan & Crenshaw

Store address: 4509 WESTON RD, Gardena, CA 90249



Store name: Hawthorne Gateway Center

Store address: 17742 NW 57TH AVE, HAWTHORNE, CA 90250



Store name: City Place

Store address: 12121 BISCAYNE BLVD, LONG BEACH, CA 90802



Store name: Park Plaza

Store address: 1935 CORDOVA RD, SAN PEDRO, CA 90732



Store name: Inglewood/Century Blvd

Store address: 11069 Pines Blvd, INGLEWOOD, CA 90303



Store name: Gateway Towne Center

Store address: 8684 NW 13TH TER, Compton, CA 90220



Store name: Plaza Del Amo

Store address: 961 E 8TH AVE, Torrance, CA 90503



Store name: Azalea Center

Store address: 13744 SW 56TH ST, South Gate, CA 90280

Chicago GameStop PS5 restock store locations

Chicago was the other city in which employees from GameStop retail locations told us that they would have close to 50 consoles in their stores.

Store name: Addison Mall

Store address: 2929 W ADDISON ST, Chicago, IL 60618



Store name: Cermack & Western Plaza

Store address: 2336 W CERMACK RD, Chicago, IL 60608



Store name: North Campbell

Store address: 2506 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647



Store name: Southloop Marketplace

Store address: 1252 S Canal ST, Chicago, IL 60607



Store name: Harwood Commons

Store address: 4715 N Harlem Ave, Harwood Heights, IL 60706



Store name: Riverpoint Center

Store address: 1730 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614



Store name: Midway Square

Store address: 5143 S Pulaski RD, Chicago, IL 60632



Store name: Gateway Center

Store address: 1751 W HOWARD ST, STE E, Chicago, IL 60626



Store name: Chatham Village

Store address: 8546 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE, STE G3B, Chicago, IL 60619



Store name: Washington Square

Store address: 1520 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL 60651



Store name: Kedzie Center

Store address: 5835 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60629



Store name: Halsted Plaza

Store address: 753 W 31ST ST, Unit A, Chicago, IL 60616



Store name: The Brickyard S/C

Store address: 6451 W DIVERSEY AVE, STE G9, Chicago, IL 60707



Store name: Cicero Marketplace

Store address: 3017 S CICERO AVE, CICERO, IL 60804



Store name: Irving Park/Broadway

Store address: 3951 N BROADWAY ST, Chicago, IL 60613



Store name: SWM Chathm Market

Store address: 8300 S Holland RD, Unit B1, Chicago, IL 60620



Store name: Golf Plaza S/C

Store address: 1026 S ELMHURST RD, Mount Prospect, IL 60056



Store name: Bloomingdale Court

Store address: 326 W ARMY TRAIL RD, STE 130, Bloomingdale, IL 60108



Store name: Scharrington Square

Store address: 2517 W SCHAUMBURG RD, Schaumburg, IL 60194



Store name: Villa Oaks Shopping Center

Store address: 152 W ROOSEVELT RD, Villa Park, IL 60181



Store name: Danada Square East

Store address: 73 DANADA SQ E, STE A, Wheaton, IL 60189



Store name: Randall Square

Store address: 1492 S RANDALL RD, STE N, Geneva, IL 60134



Store name: Berwyn Towne Square

Store address: 6631 Roosevelt RD, STE F, Berwyn, IL 60402



Store name: Rosemont Marketplace

Store address: 7064 MANNHEIM RD, ROSEMONT, IL 60018



Store name: Downers Grove Center

Store address: 7343 LEMONT RD, DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60516



Store name: Quarry Outlot

Store address: 9404 Joliet Rd, Hodgkins, IL 60525



Store name: Hillside Town Center

Store address: 120 S MANNHEIM RD, STE 100, Hillside, IL 60162



Store name: Melrose Park S/C

Store address: 1501 W NORTH AVE, Melrose Park, IL 60160



Store name: SWM Addison

Store address: 1074 N Rohlwing Rd, Addison, IL 60101



Store name: South Elgin Commons

Store address: 478 Randall Rd, South Elgin, IL 60177



Store name: Village Crossing Mall

Store address: 5695 W Touhy Ave, Niles, IL 60714



Store name: Grand Hunt Center

Store address: 6549 Grand Avenue, Gurnee, IL 60031



Store name: Northpoint S/C

Store address: 214 E Rand Rd OE284, Arlington Heights, IL 60004



Store name: Algonquin/Randall Rd

Store address: 416 S RANDALL RD, ALGONQUIN, IL 60102



Store name: The Glen Town Center

Store address: 1865 TOWER DR, GLENVIEW, IL 60026



Store name: Northland Plaza

Store address: 2564 Sycamore Road, Dekalb, IL 60115



Store name: Joliet Commons

Store address: 1530 IL Route 59, SHOREWOOD, IL 60431



Store name: Bolingbrook Retail Center

Store address: 143 N. WEBER ROAD, BOLINGBROOK, IL 60490



Store name: Oswego Commons

Store address: 2948 US HIGHWAY 34, OSWEGO, IL 60543



Store name: Meijer Subdivision

Store address: 848 N ROUTE 59, STE 102, AURORA, IL 60504



Store name: SWM Plaza Peru

Store address: 5259 STATE ROUTE 251, STE A, Peru, IL 61354



Store name: SWM at Morris Plaza

Store address: 257 E US Route 6, Morris, IL 60450



Store name: SWM Center

Store address: 2084 Orchard Rd, Montgomery, IL 60538



Store name: Lockport Square

Store address: 16113 S FARRELL RD, Lockport, IL 60441



Store name: Joliet SWM

Store address: 2410 W Jefferson St, Ste 102, Joliet, IL 60435



Store name: Rivercrest Centre

Store address: 13148 Cicero Ave, Crestwood, IL 60445



Store name: Lakeview Plaza

Store address: 15864 S LaGrange Rd, Suite D-1E, Orland Park, IL 60462



Store name: State Road Plaza

Store address: 8767 RIDGELAND AVE, Oak Lawn, IL 60453



Store name: New Lenox Retail Center

Store address: 2344 E Lincoln Hwy, Ste 105, New Lenox, IL 60451



Store name: Olympia Corners

Store address: 2520 Lincoln Hwy, STE D, Olympia Fields, IL 60461



Store name: Park Place Plaza

Store address: 17925 HALSTED ST, HOMEWOOD, IL 60430



Store name: Tinley Park Plaza

Store address: 16205 HARLEM AVE, STE D, TINLEY PARK, IL 60477

Houston GameStop PS5 restock store locations

Houston will take its turn as the next major city in Texas to have PS5 for sale in GameStop stores. The last time around it was just Dallas in the midwest part of the United States

Store name: Northwest Crossing S. Ctr

Store address: 5770 HOLLISTER ST, STE D, Houston, TX 77040



Store name: Deerbrook Mall

Store address: 20131 HIGHWAY 59 N, STE 2160, Humble, TX 77338



Store name: Wayside S/C

Store address: 900 S Wayside DR, STE 500, Houston, TX 77023



Store name: Oxford Plaza

Store address: 10407 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77037



Store name: Gulfgate Center Mall

Store address: 770 GULFGATE CENTER MALL, Houston, TX 77087



Store name: Northtown Plaza

Store address: 5598 NORTH FWY, STE A, Houston, TX 77076



Store name: Humblewood Center

Store address: 19759 HWY 59 N, Humble, TX 77338



Store name: Cypresswood Court

Store address: 19507 I-45 North, Suite 500B, Spring, TX 77388



Store name: Atasca Oaks

Store address: 6302 FM 1960 RD E, Humble, TX 77346



Store name: Market @ Uvalde

Store address: 13706 EAST FWY, STE 200, Houston, TX 77015



Store name: New Forest S/C

Store address: 5805 E Sam Houston PKWY N, Ste I, Houston, TX 77049

Store name: Crosby Center

Store address: 14405 FM 2100 RD, STE M, Crosby, TX 77532



Store name: Kingwood Commons

Store address: 708 KINGWOOD DR, KINGWOOD, TX 77339



Store name: Pineborough S/C

Store address: 1501 W CHURCH ST, STE 400, Livingston, TX 77351



Store name: Park Lakes Landing

Store address: 4830 Wilson Rd, Ste 400, Humble, TX 77396



Store name: Porterwood S/C

Store address: 23741 US Hwy 59, Ste 4, Porter, TX 77365



Store name: First Colony Mall

Store address: 16535 Southwest Freeway, Space #400, Sugar Land, TX 77479



Store name: Silverlake S/C

Store address: 10504 BROADWAY ST, Ste D, Pearland, TX 77584



Store name: Fairway Plaza

Store address: 5761 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505



Store name: Missouri City S/C

Store address: 5950 HIGHWAY 6, STE D, Missouri City, TX 77459



Store name: Southmore Village

Store address: 108 Southmore Ave, Pasadena, TX 77502



Store name: Galvez S/C

Store address: 6228 BROADWAY ST, STE J, Galveston, TX 77551



Store name: Wal-Mart S/C

Store address: 9001 Spencer Hwy, Ste 128, La Porte, TX 77571



Store name: LaMarque Crossing

Store address: 6408 INTERSTATE 45, Suite A, La Marque, TX 77568



Store name: Lake Jackson S/C

Store address: 121 Hwy 332 W, STE D, Lake Jackson, TX 77566



Store name: League City Marketplace

Store address: 2950 Gulf Freeway S, STE F, League City, TX 77573



Store name: Brazos Towncenter

Store address: 24004 Southwest Fwy, Suite 302, Rosenberg, TX 77471



Store name: Baybrook Mall

Store address: 1186 BAYBROOK MALL, FRIENDSWOOD, TX 77546



Store name: Pearland Shopping Center

Store address: 1510 BROADWAY ST, STE 112, PEARLAND, TX 77581



Store name: Clear Lake Shores

Store address: 243 MARINA BAY DR, STE J, KEMAH, TX 77565



Store name: Webster Plaza

Store address: 528 W BAY AREA BLVD, STE 500, WEBSTER, TX 77598



Store name: Pearland Town Center

Store address: 11200 BROADWAY ST, STE 1300, Pearland, TX 77584



Store name: SWM Almeda Crossing

Store address: 10013 Almeda Genoa Rd, Ste B, Houston, TX 77075

San Antonio GameStop PS5 restock store locations

Not too far from Houston, just a bit further south is San Antonio, and it too will have PS5 in stock. Among Houston, San Antonio and Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas has become the easiest state in the US to find the PS5 in stores in the last month.

Store name: North Star Mall

Store address: 440 Highland Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216



Store name: Bandera Point

Store address: 184 Haverhill Street, San Antonio, TX 78250



Store name: The Vineyard

Store address: 376 Timpany Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258



Store name: Menger Crossing

Store address: 1100 Revere Beach Pkwy, Boerne, TX 78006



Store name: North Rim

Store address: 75 MIDDLESEX TURNPIKE, San Antonio, TX 78257



Store name: Village @ Stone Creek

Store address: 1019 Trapelo Road, San Antonio, TX 78258



Store name: Huebner Oaks Center

Store address: 117 PEARL ST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78230



Store name: Northwoods Phase Iii

Store address: 336 Providence Hwy, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232



Store name: Westwood Vista S/c

Store address: 674 American Legion Highway, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78254



Store name: University Heights S/c

Store address: 213 WASHINGTON ST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78249



Store name: Del Rio Plaza

Store address: 400 COCHITUATE RD, DEL RIO, TX 78840



Store name: Kerrville Junction

Store address: 1334 PARK ST, KERRVILLE, TX 78028



Store name: Eagle Pass Crossing

Store address: 40 WINTER ST, Eagle Pass, TX 78852



Store name: Madison Market

Store address: 108 PROVIDENCE HWY, San Antonio, TX 78253



Store name: Blanco Road

Store address: 1250 S Washington Street, San Antonio, TX 78216



Store name: Walzem Plaza Shopping Center

Store address: 45 Commerce Way, San Antonio, TX 78218



Store name: Leon Valley Mall

Store address: 286 Garfield Ave, Leon Valley, TX 78238



Store name: Marketplace

Store address: 300 Route 44, San Antonio, TX 78227



Store name: Loop 410 & Rigsby S/C

Store address: 153 Mariano Bishop Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78222



Store name: Dellview S/C

Store address: 167 PARKWAY N, San Antonio, TX 78213



Store name: Austin Hwy S/C

Store address: 935 Riverdale Street, San Antonio, TX 78209



Store name: Judson Marketplace

Store address: 649 Memorial Drive, Converse, TX 78109



Store name: Nacogdoches Village

Store address: 535 Lincoln ST, San Antonio, TX 78217



Store name: San Antonio SWM

Store address: 1063 Boston Rd, San Antonio, TX 78245



Store name: River Center Mall

Store address: 50 HOLYOKE STREET, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78205



Store name: Ingram Park Mall

Store address: 6301 NW Loop 410, T11, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78238



Store name: Forum @ Olympia Parkway

Store address: 8336 AGORA PKWY, STE 120, SELMA, TX 78154



Store name: Alamo Quarry Market

Store address: E 255 BASSE RD, STE 154, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78209

Boston GameStop PS5 restock store locations

The only city in the north to get a PS5 restock this time around is Boston. We'll see how the weather is for those camping out in line for PS5 overnight for a console this time around.

Here's the full list of Boston GameStop PS5 restock stores locations.

Store name: Peabody Place

Store address: 300 Andover ST, Peabody, MA 01960



Store name: Wal-Mart S/C

Store address: 440 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970



Store name: Merrimac Plaza

Store address: 184 Haverhill Street, Methuen, MA 01844



Store name: Timpany Plaza

Store address: 376 Timpany Blvd., Gardner, MA 01440



Store name: Chelsea Commons

Store address: 1100 Revere Beach Pkwy, Chelsea, MA 02150



Store name: Burlington Mall

Store address: 75 MIDDLESEX TURNPIKE, BURLINGTON, MA 01803



Store name: Broadway Plaza

Store address: 44 BROADWAY, STE A110, Malden, MA 02148



Store name: The Loop

Store address: 90 PLEASANT VALLEY ST, STE 240, Methuen, MA 01844



Store name: Wilmington Plaza

Store address: 246 Main St, Spc 8A, Wilmington, MA 01887



Store name: Waltham Gateway

Store address: 1019 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452



Store name: Meadow Brook Center

Store address: 199 Plain Street, Unit 6A, Lowell, MA 01852



Store name: Pearl Plaza

Store address: 117 PEARL ST, Braintree, MA 02184



Store name: Crescent Plaza

Store address: 715 Crescent St, Suite 6, Brockton, MA 02302



Store name: Dedham Mall

Store address: 336 Providence Hwy, Dedham, MA 02026



Store name: Roslindale S/C

Store address: 674 American Legion Highway, Roslindale, MA 02131



Store name: R.k. Hudson Towne Center

Store address: 213 WASHINGTON ST, HUDSON, MA 01749



Store name: Framingham Mall

Store address: 400 COCHITUATE RD, FRAMINGHAM, MA 01701



Store name: R.k. Plaza

Store address: 1334 PARK ST, STOUGHTON, MA 02072



Store name: Dowtown Crossing

Store address: 40 WINTER ST, Boston, MA 02108



Store name: Walpole Mall

Store address: 108 PROVIDENCE HWY, Walpole, MA 02032



Store name: Colony Place

Store address: 166 COLONY PLACE RD, STE 165, Plymouth, MA 02360



Store name: Trgt Hanover Commons

Store address: 1207 Washington St, Ste 70, Hanover, MA 02339



Store name: Coolidge Corners

Store address: 271 Harvard St, Brookline, MA 02446



Store name: Dartmouth Towne Center

Store address: 400 STATE RD, STE 770, North Dartmouth, MA 02747



Store name: Cowesett Corners

Store address: 300 QUAKER LN, STE 17, Warwick, RI 02886



Store name: Fashion Crossing

Store address: 1250 S Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760



Store name: Seekonk Square

Store address: 45 Commerce Way, Seekonk, MA 02771



Store name: Cranston Parkade

Store address: 286 Garfield Ave, Cranston, RI 02920



Store name: Shaw's Plaza

Store address: 300 Route 44, Raynham, MA 02767



Store name: Walnut Hill

Store address: 1500 DIAMOND HILL RD, STE 8, Woonsocket, RI 02895



Store name: Mansfield Crossing

Store address: 280 School St, Ste J-155, Mansfield, MA 02048



Store name: Wareham Crossing

Store address: 2421 Cranberry Hwy, Suite 412, Wareham, MA 02571



Store name: Providence Place

Store address: 45 Providence Pl, STE A305, PROVIDENCE, RI 02903



Store name: The Crossing At Smithfield

Store address: 371 PUTNAM PIKE, SUITE 190, SMITHFIELD, RI 02917



Store name: Fairhaven Commons

Store address: 12 Fairhaven Commons Way, Space #12, Fairhaven, MA 02719



Store name: Fall River S/C

Store address: 153 Mariano Bishop Blvd, Fall River, MA 02721



Store name: Cross Road Centre

Store address: 167 PARKWAY N, Waterford, CT 06385



Store name: The Riverdale Shops

Store address: 935 Riverdale Street, West Springfield, MA 01089



Store name: Chicopee Marketplace

Store address: 649 Memorial Drive, Chicopee, MA 01020



Store name: Lincoln Plaza

Store address: 535 Lincoln ST, Worcester, MA 01605



Store name: Wal-Mart Center

Store address: 1063 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA 01119



Store name: Holyoke @ Ingleside

Store address: 50 HOLYOKE STREET, HOLYOKE, MA 01040



Store name: Center At Hobbs Brook

Store address: 120 CHARLTON RD, STE 190, STURBRIDGE, MA 01566



Store name: Shops @ Blackstone Valley

Store address: 70 WORCESTER PROVIDENCE TPKE, STE 516, MILLBURY, MA 01527



Store name: Westfield Shops

Store address: 431 E MAIN ST, STE B-1, Westfield, MA 01085



Store name: SWM @ Worcester Crossing

Store address: 11 TOBIAS BOLAND WAY, STE 115, Worcester, MA 01607



Store name: Mountain Farms

Store address: 325 Russell Street, Suite C, Hadley, MA 01035

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale GameStop PS5 restock store locations

Finally, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale is the seventh and final city that has GameStop stores with an in-store PS5 restock event on Friday, October 22. Like the other GameStop locations, we'll list every store in the coming hours as GameStop starts listing them on its website.

Store name: Pembroke Lakes Mall

Store address: 11401 Pines Blvd, Space #806, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026



Store name: Pembroke Commons

Store address: 612 N University DR, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024



Store name: Palm Springs Mile

Store address: 1001 W 49TH ST, STE 3, Hialeah, FL 33012



Store name: Sawgrass Mills

Store address: 12801 W SUNRISE BLVD, STE 641, Sunrise, FL 33323



Store name: Tower Shops

Store address: 2220 S University DR, Davie, FL 33324



Store name: Sheridan Plaza S/C

Store address: 4905 SHERIDAN ST, Hollywood, FL 33021



Store name: Plantation Square

Store address: 6973 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33317



Store name: Coco Plaza

Store address: 2451 W 68TH ST, STE 1, Hialeah, FL 33016



Store name: Jacaranda Plaza

Store address: 8233 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322



Store name: Mall @ 163rd Street

Store address: 1453 NE 163RD ST, North Miami Beach, FL 33162



Store name: Shops at Ives Dairy

Store address: 19807 NW 2ND AVE, MIAMI, FL 33169



Store name: Hollywood Hills Plaza

Store address: 3251 Hollywood Blvd, Ste 270, Hollywood, FL 33021



Store name: Aventura Mall

Store address: 19575 BISCAYNE BLVD, STE 1641, MIAMI, FL 33180



Store name: Shoppes At Silver Isles

Store address: 16383 MIRAMAR PKWY, MIRAMAR, FL 33027



Store name: Weston Commons

Store address: 4509 WESTON RD, WESTON, FL 33331



Store name: Hialeah/57th Ave

Store address: 17742 NW 57TH AVE, HIALEAH, FL 33015



Store name: Causeway Plaza

Store address: 12121 BISCAYNE BLVD, NORTH MIAMI, FL 33181



Store name: Harbor Shops Retail Ctr.

Store address: 1935 CORDOVA RD, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33316



Store name: Pembroke Lakes Square

Store address: 11069 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026



Store name: Dolphin Mall

Store address: 11401 NW 12TH ST, STE 416, Miami, FL 33172



Store name: Coral Way

Store address: 8743 SW 24th Street, Suite J, Miami, FL 33165



Store name: Beacon Centre

Store address: 8684 NW 13TH TER, Doral, FL 33126



Store name: Lejune & 9th

Store address: 961 E 8TH AVE, Hialeah, FL 33010



Store name: London Square

Store address: 12305 SW 137th Ave, Suite 308, Miami, FL 33186



Store name: Miller Square

Store address: 13744 SW 56TH ST, Miami, FL 33175



Store name: Dolphin Mall

Store address: 11401 NW 12TH ST, STE 122, MIAMI, FL 33172



Store name: Miami International Mall

Store address: 1455 NW 107TH AVE, Suite 160, DORAL, FL 33172



Store name: Airpark Plaza

Store address: 5709 NW 7TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33126



Store name: Snapper Creek Shop. Plaza

Store address: 7090 SW 117TH AVE, MIAMI, FL 33183



Store name: Shoppes At Tamiami

Store address: 14140 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33184



Store name: 8th Street S/C

Store address: 2968 SW 8TH ST, Miami, FL 33135



Store name: Edison Marketplace

Store address: 607 NW 62ND ST, Miami, FL 33150



Store name: Kendall Plaza 162

Store address: 16375 SW 88th St, STE C3, Miami, FL 33196



Store name: South Dade S/C

Store address: 18479 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33157



Store name: Fountain Square

Store address: 9971 West Flagler Street, Suite 190, Miami, FL 33174

Phoenix GameStop PS5 restock locations

Store name: Desert Sky Festival

Store address: 5709 NW 7TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85033



Store name: Scottsdale Pavillion

Store address: 7090 SW 117TH AVE, Scottsdale, AZ 85250



Store name: Gateway Pavillion

Store address: 14140 SW 8TH ST, Avondale, AZ 85392



Store name: Tuscano Town Center

Store address: 2968 SW 8TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85043



Store name: Legacy Village

Store address: 607 NW 62ND ST, Phoenix, AZ 85042



Store name: Desert Sky Esplanade

Store address: 18479 S Dixie Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85035



Store name: The Groves S/C

Store address: 2929 W ADDISON ST, Tempe, AZ 85284



Store name: Estrella Marketplace

Store address: 2336 W CERMACK RD, Goodyear, AZ 85338



Store name: Tempe Marketplace

Store address: 2506 W North Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281



Store name: Sundance Town Center

Store address: 1252 S Canal ST, Buckeye, AZ 85326



Store name: Desert Palms Power Center

Store address: 4715 N Harlem Ave, PHOENIX, AZ 85018



Store name: Foothills Park Place

Store address: 1730 W Fullerton Ave, PHOENIX, AZ 85044



Store name: Peoria Crossing

Store address: 5143 S Pulaski RD, GLENDALE, AZ 85305



Store name: Palmilla Center

Store address: 1520 N Cicero Ave, AVONDALE, AZ 85392



Store name: Maryvale Plaza

Store address: 5835 S Kedzie Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031



Store name: Arizona Mills

Store address: 3017 S CICERO AVE, TEMPE, AZ 85282



Store name: Mesa Grand

Store address: 3951 N BROADWAY ST, Mesa, AZ 85204



Store name: San Tan Gateway

Store address: 1026 S ELMHURST RD, Chandler, AZ 85286



Store name: Superstition Gateway

Store address: 2517 W SCHAUMBURG RD, Mesa, AZ 85209



Store name: Greenfield Road S/C

Store address: 152 W ROOSEVELT RD, Mesa, AZ 85206



Store name: Red Mountain Gateway

Store address: 7064 MANNHEIM RD, MESA, AZ 85215



Store name: Gilbert Gateway

Store address: 7343 LEMONT RD, MESA, AZ 85212



Store name: Crossroads Towne Center

Store address: 9404 Joliet Rd, GILBERT, AZ 85297



Store name: San Tan Village

Store address: 1501 W NORTH AVE, GILBERT, AZ 85295



Store name: Country Club SWM

Store address: 1074 N Rohlwing Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210



Store name: Paseo Lindo S/C

Store address: 478 Randall Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248



Store name: Chandler Fashion Square

Store address: 5695 W Touhy Ave, Chandler, AZ 85226



Store name: Superstition Springs Center

Store address: 6549 Grand Avenue, MESA, AZ 85206



Store name: Northern Crossing

Store address: 214 E Rand Rd OE284, Glendale, AZ 85301



Store name: Cactus Corner

Store address: 416 S RANDALL RD, Glendale, AZ 85304



Store name: Village Plaza

Store address: 1865 TOWER DR, Phoenix, AZ 85032



Store name: Village @ the Boulders

Store address: 2564 Sycamore Road, Prescott, AZ 86305



Store name: Happy Valley Towne Center

Store address: 1530 IL Route 59, PHOENIX, AZ 85085



Store name: Woodlands Village

Store address: 143 N. WEBER ROAD, Flagstaff, AZ 86001



Store name: Camino a Lago Marketplace

Store address: 2948 US HIGHWAY 34, Peoria, AZ 85382



Store name: Bell Towne Center

Store address: 257 E US Route 6, Phoenix, AZ 85022



Store name: Glendale T/C

Store address: 2084 Orchard Rd, Glendale, AZ 85302



Store name: Desert Ridge Marketplace

Store address: 16113 S FARRELL RD, Phoenix, AZ 85050



Store name: Metro T/C

Store address: 13148 Cicero Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029



Store name: Flagstaff Mall

Store address: 8767 RIDGELAND AVE, Flagstaff, AZ 86004



Store name: Christown Mall

Store address: 17925 HALSTED ST, Phoenix, AZ 85015



Store name: Arrowhead T/C

Store address: 300 Andover ST, Glendale, AZ 85308



We'll continue to update this story as more updates come in about how large the lines are at local GameStop stores in the United States on Friday (and the hours and days in advance) of the restock date and time.