GameStop PS5 restock in-store event time on Friday – list of all 290 locations with stock

The next GameStop PS5 restock in-store event in the US will happen in seven cities on Friday, and if you follow our PS5 and Twitter tracker Matt Swider – follow and turn on notifications – you'll get crucial alerts of when and where to find the Sony PlayStation 5 in stock at all stores in America.
This is your lucky chance if you're in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, San Antonio, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Chicago or Boston (Matt will tweet when he knows which stores). It's been nearly impossible to find the console over the last two weeks, but, as we teased on Sunday night, our sources suggested that this week wouldn't be dry for PS5 stock. It'll be only bundles and last time the PS5 Disc version cost $705, but fewer resellers showed up, meaning you actually have a chance.
We've listed all of the city locations of the GameStop PS5 restock coming this Friday. Follow Matt for individual store updates now:
GameStop store locations
GameStop is listing the cities where the PS5 restock and there's now a GameStop store search function (it wasn't working before), as it was at first showing the stores for the three prior cities where there was a restock in late September.
Better yet: we've listed all 290 GameStop stores (below), so you can search among the seven cities to find out where it'll be in stock.
GameStop PS5 restock time – when will it be for sale?
When can you buy PS5, it's always when the store normally opens, so check your local GameStop PS5 restock store hours. Ours in New York City (part of the last round of restocks) opened at 8am EDT.
Be warned, a lot of people will wait in line overnight – sometimes days in advance. We reported on a New York City mother and son who took a bus from Baltimore to Manhattan to wait in line for up to three days before the last PS5 restock to be first in line.
By the same token, a few others showed up to be last in time at 7:45am, right before the store opened – and still got a PS5 console bundle. But that's risky.
The total stores that got the PS5 last time? 202 stores with the PS5 in stock, and each one had, on average, 42 consoles to sell when they opened their doors – any time from 8am local time for some major stores to 11am local time.
Los Angeles GameStop PS5 restock store locations
Los Angeles was one of the first places we began to hear would have the PS5 for Friday. Sure enough, the sources were right and the City of Angles will indeed have Playstation 5 bundles on hand, first-come, first-serve.
Store name: Glendale Galleria
Store address: 3216 Glendale Galleria, Space HU-3, Glendale, CA 91210
Store name: The Plant
Store address: 7900 VAN NUYS BLVD, Suite B, Van Nuys, CA 91402
Store name: Hastings Village
Store address: 3401 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
Store name: Patomac Plaza
Store address: 24315 MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKWY, Van Nuys, CA 91406
Store name: Santa Anita Mall
Store address: 2633 Foothill Blvd, Arcadia, CA 91007
Store name: River Oaks S/C
Store address: 1783 N VICTORY PL, VALENCIA, CA 91355
Store name: Woodman-Van Nuys
Store address: 801 South Workman Street, Arleta, CA 91331
Store name: The Marketplace
Store address: 5716 WHITTIER BLVD, La Crescenta, CA 91214
Store name: Covina Town Square
Store address: 2218 S Atlantic Blvd, COVINA, CA 91722
Store name: Glendora Marketplace
Store address: 1810 W SLAUSON AVE, GLENDORA, CA 91740
Store name: Burbank Empire Center
Store address: 3472 E CESAR E CHAVEZ AVE, Burbank, CA 91502
Store name: Workman Street
Store address: 5533 W SUNSET BLVD, San Fernando, CA 91340
Store name: Commerce S/C
Store address: 2104 E FLORENCE AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90022
Store name: Westfield Culver City
Store address: 3183 Wilshire Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230
Store name: Atlantic Square S/C
Store address: 3855 Overland Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Store name: Chesterfield Square
Store address: 126 W Orangethorpe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Store name: West Covina Mall
Store address: 4941 PARAMOUNT BLVD, West Covina, CA 91790
Store name: El Monte Center
Store address: 12144 Lakewood Blvd., El Monte, CA 91732
Store name: Gage Village
Store address: 10635 Carmenita Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90001
Store name: Caesar Chavez
Store address: 19 LAKEWOOD CENTER MALL, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Store name: Sunset & Andrews S/C
Store address: 214 E Sepulveda Blvd, LOS ANGELES, CA 90028
Store name: La Alameda S/C
Store address: 1992 Ximeno Ave., HUNTINGTON PARK, CA 90255
Store name: West Covina Heights
Store address: 5336 W ROSECRANS AVE, West Covina, CA 91792
Store name: Wilshire & Vermont
Store address: 21149 HAWTHORNE BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Store name: Baldwin Hills Crenshaw
Store address: 12611 N Tatum Blvd, LOS ANGELES, CA 90008
Store name: Venice & Overland
Store address: 1260 GAIL GARDNER WAY, CULVER CITY, CA 90232
Store name: Fullerton Metro Center
Store address: 1703 W BETHANY HOME RD, Fullerton, CA 92832
Store name: Quad at Whittier
Store address: 5366 Walzem Road, Whittier, CA 90605
Store name: South St. Cerritos
Store address: 10407 North Fwy, Cerritos, CA 90703
Store name: Pico Town Center
Store address: 770 GULFGATE CENTER MALL, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Store name: Norwalk Town Center
Store address: 19759 HWY 59 N, Norwalk, CA 90650
Store name: Paramount @ Del Amo S/C
Store address: 6302 FM 1960 RD E, Lakewood, CA 90712
Store name: Downey Center
Store address: 708 KINGWOOD DR, Downey, CA 90242
Store name: Brea Union Plaza
Store address: 5761 Fairmont Pkwy, Brea, CA 92821
Store name: Buena Park S/C
Store address: 108 Southmore Ave, Buena Park, CA 90621
Store name: Gateway Plaza
Store address: 1186 BAYBROOK MALL, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Store name: Brea Mall
Store address: 612 N University DR, BREA, CA 92821
Store name: Lakewood Center
Store address: 2220 S University DR, LAKEWOOD, CA 90712
Store name: Carson Depot S/C
Store address: 4905 SHERIDAN ST, Carson, CA 90745
Store name: Westminster Mall
Store address: 6973 W Broward Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683
Store name: Marketplace @ Hollywood Park
Store address: 8233 W Sunrise Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90303
Store name: Circle Center
Store address: 1453 NE 163RD ST, Long Beach, CA 90815
Store name: Carson & Atlantic
Store address: 19807 NW 2ND AVE, Long Beach, CA 90807
Store name: Norton Plaza
Store address: 16383 MIRAMAR PKWY, Lynwood, CA 90262
Store name: Manhattan & Crenshaw
Store address: 4509 WESTON RD, Gardena, CA 90249
Store name: Hawthorne Gateway Center
Store address: 17742 NW 57TH AVE, HAWTHORNE, CA 90250
Store name: City Place
Store address: 12121 BISCAYNE BLVD, LONG BEACH, CA 90802
Store name: Park Plaza
Store address: 1935 CORDOVA RD, SAN PEDRO, CA 90732
Store name: Inglewood/Century Blvd
Store address: 11069 Pines Blvd, INGLEWOOD, CA 90303
Store name: Gateway Towne Center
Store address: 8684 NW 13TH TER, Compton, CA 90220
Store name: Plaza Del Amo
Store address: 961 E 8TH AVE, Torrance, CA 90503
Store name: Azalea Center
Store address: 13744 SW 56TH ST, South Gate, CA 90280
Chicago GameStop PS5 restock store locations
Chicago was the other city in which employees from GameStop retail locations told us that they would have close to 50 consoles in their stores.
Store name: Addison Mall
Store address: 2929 W ADDISON ST, Chicago, IL 60618
Store name: Cermack & Western Plaza
Store address: 2336 W CERMACK RD, Chicago, IL 60608
Store name: North Campbell
Store address: 2506 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Store name: Southloop Marketplace
Store address: 1252 S Canal ST, Chicago, IL 60607
Store name: Harwood Commons
Store address: 4715 N Harlem Ave, Harwood Heights, IL 60706
Store name: Riverpoint Center
Store address: 1730 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Store name: Midway Square
Store address: 5143 S Pulaski RD, Chicago, IL 60632
Store name: Gateway Center
Store address: 1751 W HOWARD ST, STE E, Chicago, IL 60626
Store name: Chatham Village
Store address: 8546 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE, STE G3B, Chicago, IL 60619
Store name: Washington Square
Store address: 1520 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL 60651
Store name: Kedzie Center
Store address: 5835 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60629
Store name: Halsted Plaza
Store address: 753 W 31ST ST, Unit A, Chicago, IL 60616
Store name: The Brickyard S/C
Store address: 6451 W DIVERSEY AVE, STE G9, Chicago, IL 60707
Store name: Cicero Marketplace
Store address: 3017 S CICERO AVE, CICERO, IL 60804
Store name: Irving Park/Broadway
Store address: 3951 N BROADWAY ST, Chicago, IL 60613
Store name: SWM Chathm Market
Store address: 8300 S Holland RD, Unit B1, Chicago, IL 60620
Store name: Golf Plaza S/C
Store address: 1026 S ELMHURST RD, Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Store name: Bloomingdale Court
Store address: 326 W ARMY TRAIL RD, STE 130, Bloomingdale, IL 60108
Store name: Scharrington Square
Store address: 2517 W SCHAUMBURG RD, Schaumburg, IL 60194
Store name: Villa Oaks Shopping Center
Store address: 152 W ROOSEVELT RD, Villa Park, IL 60181
Store name: Danada Square East
Store address: 73 DANADA SQ E, STE A, Wheaton, IL 60189
Store name: Randall Square
Store address: 1492 S RANDALL RD, STE N, Geneva, IL 60134
Store name: Berwyn Towne Square
Store address: 6631 Roosevelt RD, STE F, Berwyn, IL 60402
Store name: Rosemont Marketplace
Store address: 7064 MANNHEIM RD, ROSEMONT, IL 60018
Store name: Downers Grove Center
Store address: 7343 LEMONT RD, DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60516
Store name: Quarry Outlot
Store address: 9404 Joliet Rd, Hodgkins, IL 60525
Store name: Hillside Town Center
Store address: 120 S MANNHEIM RD, STE 100, Hillside, IL 60162
Store name: Melrose Park S/C
Store address: 1501 W NORTH AVE, Melrose Park, IL 60160
Store name: SWM Addison
Store address: 1074 N Rohlwing Rd, Addison, IL 60101
Store name: South Elgin Commons
Store address: 478 Randall Rd, South Elgin, IL 60177
Store name: Village Crossing Mall
Store address: 5695 W Touhy Ave, Niles, IL 60714
Store name: Grand Hunt Center
Store address: 6549 Grand Avenue, Gurnee, IL 60031
Store name: Northpoint S/C
Store address: 214 E Rand Rd OE284, Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Store name: Algonquin/Randall Rd
Store address: 416 S RANDALL RD, ALGONQUIN, IL 60102
Store name: The Glen Town Center
Store address: 1865 TOWER DR, GLENVIEW, IL 60026
Store name: Northland Plaza
Store address: 2564 Sycamore Road, Dekalb, IL 60115
Store name: Joliet Commons
Store address: 1530 IL Route 59, SHOREWOOD, IL 60431
Store name: Bolingbrook Retail Center
Store address: 143 N. WEBER ROAD, BOLINGBROOK, IL 60490
Store name: Oswego Commons
Store address: 2948 US HIGHWAY 34, OSWEGO, IL 60543
Store name: Meijer Subdivision
Store address: 848 N ROUTE 59, STE 102, AURORA, IL 60504
Store name: SWM Plaza Peru
Store address: 5259 STATE ROUTE 251, STE A, Peru, IL 61354
Store name: SWM at Morris Plaza
Store address: 257 E US Route 6, Morris, IL 60450
Store name: SWM Center
Store address: 2084 Orchard Rd, Montgomery, IL 60538
Store name: Lockport Square
Store address: 16113 S FARRELL RD, Lockport, IL 60441
Store name: Joliet SWM
Store address: 2410 W Jefferson St, Ste 102, Joliet, IL 60435
Store name: Rivercrest Centre
Store address: 13148 Cicero Ave, Crestwood, IL 60445
Store name: Lakeview Plaza
Store address: 15864 S LaGrange Rd, Suite D-1E, Orland Park, IL 60462
Store name: State Road Plaza
Store address: 8767 RIDGELAND AVE, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Store name: New Lenox Retail Center
Store address: 2344 E Lincoln Hwy, Ste 105, New Lenox, IL 60451
Store name: Olympia Corners
Store address: 2520 Lincoln Hwy, STE D, Olympia Fields, IL 60461
Store name: Park Place Plaza
Store address: 17925 HALSTED ST, HOMEWOOD, IL 60430
Store name: Tinley Park Plaza
Store address: 16205 HARLEM AVE, STE D, TINLEY PARK, IL 60477
Houston GameStop PS5 restock store locations
Houston will take its turn as the next major city in Texas to have PS5 for sale in GameStop stores. The last time around it was just Dallas in the midwest part of the United States
Store name: Northwest Crossing S. Ctr
Store address: 5770 HOLLISTER ST, STE D, Houston, TX 77040
Store name: Deerbrook Mall
Store address: 20131 HIGHWAY 59 N, STE 2160, Humble, TX 77338
Store name: Wayside S/C
Store address: 900 S Wayside DR, STE 500, Houston, TX 77023
Store name: Oxford Plaza
Store address: 10407 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77037
Store name: Gulfgate Center Mall
Store address: 770 GULFGATE CENTER MALL, Houston, TX 77087
Store name: Northtown Plaza
Store address: 5598 NORTH FWY, STE A, Houston, TX 77076
Store name: Humblewood Center
Store address: 19759 HWY 59 N, Humble, TX 77338
Store name: Cypresswood Court
Store address: 19507 I-45 North, Suite 500B, Spring, TX 77388
Store name: Atasca Oaks
Store address: 6302 FM 1960 RD E, Humble, TX 77346
Store name: Market @ Uvalde
Store address: 13706 EAST FWY, STE 200, Houston, TX 77015
Store name: New Forest S/C
Store address: 5805 E Sam Houston PKWY N, Ste I, Houston, TX 77049
Store name: Crosby Center
Store address: 14405 FM 2100 RD, STE M, Crosby, TX 77532
Store name: Kingwood Commons
Store address: 708 KINGWOOD DR, KINGWOOD, TX 77339
Store name: Pineborough S/C
Store address: 1501 W CHURCH ST, STE 400, Livingston, TX 77351
Store name: Park Lakes Landing
Store address: 4830 Wilson Rd, Ste 400, Humble, TX 77396
Store name: Porterwood S/C
Store address: 23741 US Hwy 59, Ste 4, Porter, TX 77365
Store name: First Colony Mall
Store address: 16535 Southwest Freeway, Space #400, Sugar Land, TX 77479
Store name: Silverlake S/C
Store address: 10504 BROADWAY ST, Ste D, Pearland, TX 77584
Store name: Fairway Plaza
Store address: 5761 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
Store name: Missouri City S/C
Store address: 5950 HIGHWAY 6, STE D, Missouri City, TX 77459
Store name: Southmore Village
Store address: 108 Southmore Ave, Pasadena, TX 77502
Store name: Galvez S/C
Store address: 6228 BROADWAY ST, STE J, Galveston, TX 77551
Store name: Wal-Mart S/C
Store address: 9001 Spencer Hwy, Ste 128, La Porte, TX 77571
Store name: LaMarque Crossing
Store address: 6408 INTERSTATE 45, Suite A, La Marque, TX 77568
Store name: Lake Jackson S/C
Store address: 121 Hwy 332 W, STE D, Lake Jackson, TX 77566
Store name: League City Marketplace
Store address: 2950 Gulf Freeway S, STE F, League City, TX 77573
Store name: Brazos Towncenter
Store address: 24004 Southwest Fwy, Suite 302, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Store name: Baybrook Mall
Store address: 1186 BAYBROOK MALL, FRIENDSWOOD, TX 77546
Store name: Pearland Shopping Center
Store address: 1510 BROADWAY ST, STE 112, PEARLAND, TX 77581
Store name: Clear Lake Shores
Store address: 243 MARINA BAY DR, STE J, KEMAH, TX 77565
Store name: Webster Plaza
Store address: 528 W BAY AREA BLVD, STE 500, WEBSTER, TX 77598
Store name: Pearland Town Center
Store address: 11200 BROADWAY ST, STE 1300, Pearland, TX 77584
Store name: SWM Almeda Crossing
Store address: 10013 Almeda Genoa Rd, Ste B, Houston, TX 77075
San Antonio GameStop PS5 restock store locations
Not too far from Houston, just a bit further south is San Antonio, and it too will have PS5 in stock. Among Houston, San Antonio and Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas has become the easiest state in the US to find the PS5 in stores in the last month.
Store name: North Star Mall
Store address: 440 Highland Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216
Store name: Bandera Point
Store address: 184 Haverhill Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Store name: The Vineyard
Store address: 376 Timpany Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258
Store name: Menger Crossing
Store address: 1100 Revere Beach Pkwy, Boerne, TX 78006
Store name: North Rim
Store address: 75 MIDDLESEX TURNPIKE, San Antonio, TX 78257
Store name: Village @ Stone Creek
Store address: 1019 Trapelo Road, San Antonio, TX 78258
Store name: Huebner Oaks Center
Store address: 117 PEARL ST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78230
Store name: Northwoods Phase Iii
Store address: 336 Providence Hwy, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232
Store name: Westwood Vista S/c
Store address: 674 American Legion Highway, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78254
Store name: University Heights S/c
Store address: 213 WASHINGTON ST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78249
Store name: Del Rio Plaza
Store address: 400 COCHITUATE RD, DEL RIO, TX 78840
Store name: Kerrville Junction
Store address: 1334 PARK ST, KERRVILLE, TX 78028
Store name: Eagle Pass Crossing
Store address: 40 WINTER ST, Eagle Pass, TX 78852
Store name: Madison Market
Store address: 108 PROVIDENCE HWY, San Antonio, TX 78253
Store name: Blanco Road
Store address: 1250 S Washington Street, San Antonio, TX 78216
Store name: Walzem Plaza Shopping Center
Store address: 45 Commerce Way, San Antonio, TX 78218
Store name: Leon Valley Mall
Store address: 286 Garfield Ave, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Store name: Marketplace
Store address: 300 Route 44, San Antonio, TX 78227
Store name: Loop 410 & Rigsby S/C
Store address: 153 Mariano Bishop Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78222
Store name: Dellview S/C
Store address: 167 PARKWAY N, San Antonio, TX 78213
Store name: Austin Hwy S/C
Store address: 935 Riverdale Street, San Antonio, TX 78209
Store name: Judson Marketplace
Store address: 649 Memorial Drive, Converse, TX 78109
Store name: Nacogdoches Village
Store address: 535 Lincoln ST, San Antonio, TX 78217
Store name: San Antonio SWM
Store address: 1063 Boston Rd, San Antonio, TX 78245
Store name: River Center Mall
Store address: 50 HOLYOKE STREET, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78205
Store name: Ingram Park Mall
Store address: 6301 NW Loop 410, T11, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78238
Store name: Forum @ Olympia Parkway
Store address: 8336 AGORA PKWY, STE 120, SELMA, TX 78154
Store name: Alamo Quarry Market
Store address: E 255 BASSE RD, STE 154, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78209
Boston GameStop PS5 restock store locations
The only city in the north to get a PS5 restock this time around is Boston. We'll see how the weather is for those camping out in line for PS5 overnight for a console this time around.
Here's the full list of Boston GameStop PS5 restock stores locations.
Store name: Peabody Place
Store address: 300 Andover ST, Peabody, MA 01960
Store name: Wal-Mart S/C
Store address: 440 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970
Store name: Merrimac Plaza
Store address: 184 Haverhill Street, Methuen, MA 01844
Store name: Timpany Plaza
Store address: 376 Timpany Blvd., Gardner, MA 01440
Store name: Chelsea Commons
Store address: 1100 Revere Beach Pkwy, Chelsea, MA 02150
Store name: Burlington Mall
Store address: 75 MIDDLESEX TURNPIKE, BURLINGTON, MA 01803
Store name: Broadway Plaza
Store address: 44 BROADWAY, STE A110, Malden, MA 02148
Store name: The Loop
Store address: 90 PLEASANT VALLEY ST, STE 240, Methuen, MA 01844
Store name: Wilmington Plaza
Store address: 246 Main St, Spc 8A, Wilmington, MA 01887
Store name: Waltham Gateway
Store address: 1019 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452
Store name: Meadow Brook Center
Store address: 199 Plain Street, Unit 6A, Lowell, MA 01852
Store name: Pearl Plaza
Store address: 117 PEARL ST, Braintree, MA 02184
Store name: Crescent Plaza
Store address: 715 Crescent St, Suite 6, Brockton, MA 02302
Store name: Dedham Mall
Store address: 336 Providence Hwy, Dedham, MA 02026
Store name: Roslindale S/C
Store address: 674 American Legion Highway, Roslindale, MA 02131
Store name: R.k. Hudson Towne Center
Store address: 213 WASHINGTON ST, HUDSON, MA 01749
Store name: Framingham Mall
Store address: 400 COCHITUATE RD, FRAMINGHAM, MA 01701
Store name: R.k. Plaza
Store address: 1334 PARK ST, STOUGHTON, MA 02072
Store name: Dowtown Crossing
Store address: 40 WINTER ST, Boston, MA 02108
Store name: Walpole Mall
Store address: 108 PROVIDENCE HWY, Walpole, MA 02032
Store name: Colony Place
Store address: 166 COLONY PLACE RD, STE 165, Plymouth, MA 02360
Store name: Trgt Hanover Commons
Store address: 1207 Washington St, Ste 70, Hanover, MA 02339
Store name: Coolidge Corners
Store address: 271 Harvard St, Brookline, MA 02446
Store name: Dartmouth Towne Center
Store address: 400 STATE RD, STE 770, North Dartmouth, MA 02747
Store name: Cowesett Corners
Store address: 300 QUAKER LN, STE 17, Warwick, RI 02886
Store name: Fashion Crossing
Store address: 1250 S Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760
Store name: Seekonk Square
Store address: 45 Commerce Way, Seekonk, MA 02771
Store name: Cranston Parkade
Store address: 286 Garfield Ave, Cranston, RI 02920
Store name: Shaw's Plaza
Store address: 300 Route 44, Raynham, MA 02767
Store name: Walnut Hill
Store address: 1500 DIAMOND HILL RD, STE 8, Woonsocket, RI 02895
Store name: Mansfield Crossing
Store address: 280 School St, Ste J-155, Mansfield, MA 02048
Store name: Wareham Crossing
Store address: 2421 Cranberry Hwy, Suite 412, Wareham, MA 02571
Store name: Providence Place
Store address: 45 Providence Pl, STE A305, PROVIDENCE, RI 02903
Store name: The Crossing At Smithfield
Store address: 371 PUTNAM PIKE, SUITE 190, SMITHFIELD, RI 02917
Store name: Fairhaven Commons
Store address: 12 Fairhaven Commons Way, Space #12, Fairhaven, MA 02719
Store name: Fall River S/C
Store address: 153 Mariano Bishop Blvd, Fall River, MA 02721
Store name: Cross Road Centre
Store address: 167 PARKWAY N, Waterford, CT 06385
Store name: The Riverdale Shops
Store address: 935 Riverdale Street, West Springfield, MA 01089
Store name: Chicopee Marketplace
Store address: 649 Memorial Drive, Chicopee, MA 01020
Store name: Lincoln Plaza
Store address: 535 Lincoln ST, Worcester, MA 01605
Store name: Wal-Mart Center
Store address: 1063 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA 01119
Store name: Holyoke @ Ingleside
Store address: 50 HOLYOKE STREET, HOLYOKE, MA 01040
Store name: Center At Hobbs Brook
Store address: 120 CHARLTON RD, STE 190, STURBRIDGE, MA 01566
Store name: Shops @ Blackstone Valley
Store address: 70 WORCESTER PROVIDENCE TPKE, STE 516, MILLBURY, MA 01527
Store name: Westfield Shops
Store address: 431 E MAIN ST, STE B-1, Westfield, MA 01085
Store name: SWM @ Worcester Crossing
Store address: 11 TOBIAS BOLAND WAY, STE 115, Worcester, MA 01607
Store name: Mountain Farms
Store address: 325 Russell Street, Suite C, Hadley, MA 01035
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale GameStop PS5 restock store locations
Finally, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale is the seventh and final city that has GameStop stores with an in-store PS5 restock event on Friday, October 22. Like the other GameStop locations, we'll list every store in the coming hours as GameStop starts listing them on its website.
Store name: Pembroke Lakes Mall
Store address: 11401 Pines Blvd, Space #806, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Store name: Pembroke Commons
Store address: 612 N University DR, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Store name: Palm Springs Mile
Store address: 1001 W 49TH ST, STE 3, Hialeah, FL 33012
Store name: Sawgrass Mills
Store address: 12801 W SUNRISE BLVD, STE 641, Sunrise, FL 33323
Store name: Tower Shops
Store address: 2220 S University DR, Davie, FL 33324
Store name: Sheridan Plaza S/C
Store address: 4905 SHERIDAN ST, Hollywood, FL 33021
Store name: Plantation Square
Store address: 6973 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33317
Store name: Coco Plaza
Store address: 2451 W 68TH ST, STE 1, Hialeah, FL 33016
Store name: Jacaranda Plaza
Store address: 8233 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322
Store name: Mall @ 163rd Street
Store address: 1453 NE 163RD ST, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Store name: Shops at Ives Dairy
Store address: 19807 NW 2ND AVE, MIAMI, FL 33169
Store name: Hollywood Hills Plaza
Store address: 3251 Hollywood Blvd, Ste 270, Hollywood, FL 33021
Store name: Aventura Mall
Store address: 19575 BISCAYNE BLVD, STE 1641, MIAMI, FL 33180
Store name: Shoppes At Silver Isles
Store address: 16383 MIRAMAR PKWY, MIRAMAR, FL 33027
Store name: Weston Commons
Store address: 4509 WESTON RD, WESTON, FL 33331
Store name: Hialeah/57th Ave
Store address: 17742 NW 57TH AVE, HIALEAH, FL 33015
Store name: Causeway Plaza
Store address: 12121 BISCAYNE BLVD, NORTH MIAMI, FL 33181
Store name: Harbor Shops Retail Ctr.
Store address: 1935 CORDOVA RD, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33316
Store name: Pembroke Lakes Square
Store address: 11069 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Store name: Dolphin Mall
Store address: 11401 NW 12TH ST, STE 416, Miami, FL 33172
Store name: Coral Way
Store address: 8743 SW 24th Street, Suite J, Miami, FL 33165
Store name: Beacon Centre
Store address: 8684 NW 13TH TER, Doral, FL 33126
Store name: Lejune & 9th
Store address: 961 E 8TH AVE, Hialeah, FL 33010
Store name: London Square
Store address: 12305 SW 137th Ave, Suite 308, Miami, FL 33186
Store name: Miller Square
Store address: 13744 SW 56TH ST, Miami, FL 33175
Store name: Dolphin Mall
Store address: 11401 NW 12TH ST, STE 122, MIAMI, FL 33172
Store name: Miami International Mall
Store address: 1455 NW 107TH AVE, Suite 160, DORAL, FL 33172
Store name: Airpark Plaza
Store address: 5709 NW 7TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33126
Store name: Snapper Creek Shop. Plaza
Store address: 7090 SW 117TH AVE, MIAMI, FL 33183
Store name: Shoppes At Tamiami
Store address: 14140 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33184
Store name: 8th Street S/C
Store address: 2968 SW 8TH ST, Miami, FL 33135
Store name: Edison Marketplace
Store address: 607 NW 62ND ST, Miami, FL 33150
Store name: Kendall Plaza 162
Store address: 16375 SW 88th St, STE C3, Miami, FL 33196
Store name: South Dade S/C
Store address: 18479 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33157
Store name: Fountain Square
Store address: 9971 West Flagler Street, Suite 190, Miami, FL 33174
Phoenix GameStop PS5 restock locations
Store name: Desert Sky Festival
Store address: 5709 NW 7TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Store name: Scottsdale Pavillion
Store address: 7090 SW 117TH AVE, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Store name: Gateway Pavillion
Store address: 14140 SW 8TH ST, Avondale, AZ 85392
Store name: Tuscano Town Center
Store address: 2968 SW 8TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Store name: Legacy Village
Store address: 607 NW 62ND ST, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Store name: Desert Sky Esplanade
Store address: 18479 S Dixie Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Store name: The Groves S/C
Store address: 2929 W ADDISON ST, Tempe, AZ 85284
Store name: Estrella Marketplace
Store address: 2336 W CERMACK RD, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Store name: Tempe Marketplace
Store address: 2506 W North Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281
Store name: Sundance Town Center
Store address: 1252 S Canal ST, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Store name: Desert Palms Power Center
Store address: 4715 N Harlem Ave, PHOENIX, AZ 85018
Store name: Foothills Park Place
Store address: 1730 W Fullerton Ave, PHOENIX, AZ 85044
Store name: Peoria Crossing
Store address: 5143 S Pulaski RD, GLENDALE, AZ 85305
Store name: Palmilla Center
Store address: 1520 N Cicero Ave, AVONDALE, AZ 85392
Store name: Maryvale Plaza
Store address: 5835 S Kedzie Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Store name: Arizona Mills
Store address: 3017 S CICERO AVE, TEMPE, AZ 85282
Store name: Mesa Grand
Store address: 3951 N BROADWAY ST, Mesa, AZ 85204
Store name: San Tan Gateway
Store address: 1026 S ELMHURST RD, Chandler, AZ 85286
Store name: Superstition Gateway
Store address: 2517 W SCHAUMBURG RD, Mesa, AZ 85209
Store name: Greenfield Road S/C
Store address: 152 W ROOSEVELT RD, Mesa, AZ 85206
Store name: Red Mountain Gateway
Store address: 7064 MANNHEIM RD, MESA, AZ 85215
Store name: Gilbert Gateway
Store address: 7343 LEMONT RD, MESA, AZ 85212
Store name: Crossroads Towne Center
Store address: 9404 Joliet Rd, GILBERT, AZ 85297
Store name: San Tan Village
Store address: 1501 W NORTH AVE, GILBERT, AZ 85295
Store name: Country Club SWM
Store address: 1074 N Rohlwing Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210
Store name: Paseo Lindo S/C
Store address: 478 Randall Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248
Store name: Chandler Fashion Square
Store address: 5695 W Touhy Ave, Chandler, AZ 85226
Store name: Superstition Springs Center
Store address: 6549 Grand Avenue, MESA, AZ 85206
Store name: Northern Crossing
Store address: 214 E Rand Rd OE284, Glendale, AZ 85301
Store name: Cactus Corner
Store address: 416 S RANDALL RD, Glendale, AZ 85304
Store name: Village Plaza
Store address: 1865 TOWER DR, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Store name: Village @ the Boulders
Store address: 2564 Sycamore Road, Prescott, AZ 86305
Store name: Happy Valley Towne Center
Store address: 1530 IL Route 59, PHOENIX, AZ 85085
Store name: Woodlands Village
Store address: 143 N. WEBER ROAD, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Store name: Camino a Lago Marketplace
Store address: 2948 US HIGHWAY 34, Peoria, AZ 85382
Store name: Bell Towne Center
Store address: 257 E US Route 6, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Store name: Glendale T/C
Store address: 2084 Orchard Rd, Glendale, AZ 85302
Store name: Desert Ridge Marketplace
Store address: 16113 S FARRELL RD, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Store name: Metro T/C
Store address: 13148 Cicero Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Store name: Flagstaff Mall
Store address: 8767 RIDGELAND AVE, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Store name: Christown Mall
Store address: 17925 HALSTED ST, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Store name: Arrowhead T/C
Store address: 300 Andover ST, Glendale, AZ 85308
We'll continue to update this story as more updates come in about how large the lines are at local GameStop stores in the United States on Friday (and the hours and days in advance) of the restock date and time.
