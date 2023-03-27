We've only just tested Fujfilm's latest newcomer, which our Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 review called "the best instant camera for newcomers". But attention has already turned to the next models in its mirrorless camera lineup – and we've been given an accidental glimpse of them thanks to a presentation by Fujifilm Spain.

As per Fuji Rumors (opens in new tab), the slide revealed that four fresh Fujiiflm camera models are apparently scheduled for release in 2023. It didn’t elaborate on the identity of these models, but Fujifilm’s placement of question marks on the graphic offer a hint as to what the cameras might be – and when they might arrive.

These placeholder symbols align with two categories of Fujifilm camera on the chart, indicating that we could see two X-mount and two Instax models released in 2023. The question marks are also positioned above arrows labelled by month, suggesting that two cameras will be unveiled in May, followed by a second pair in September.

Fujifilm Spain Displays Camera Roadmap with New “Disruptive” Models Coming in May and Septemberhttps://t.co/9GOjYvF0qd pic.twitter.com/PrPRuc4PRAMarch 21, 2023 See more

While the slide’s layout doesn’t provide a definitive answer as to the substance of Fujifilm’s product roadmap, it seems to show that we’ll see one new X-mount and one new Instax model arrive in May, with second additions joining the ranks of each series in September.

Fujifilm Spain didn’t go into any detail regarding the specifications of the upcoming models, but it wasn’t silent on the revelation. According to a now-deleted article published by Fujistas (opens in new tab), Fujifilm Spain described the four new cameras as “disruptive”.

What this comment means can only be a matter for conjecture at this stage, but it does suggest that Fujifilm fans have a few intriguing releases to look forward to in the coming months. With uncertainty now surrounding Fujifilm’s X-Summit event – originally scheduled for April – it remains to be seen when and how Fujifilm will choose to unveil these new cameras.

Analysis: Which Fuji cameras could we see?

The Fujifilm X-S10 (above) seems a likely candidate for a refresh this year. (Image credit: Future)

While the slide shared by Fujifilm Spain leaves plenty to the imagination, a look at Fujiiflm’s current line-up reveals a few models which could fill those release slots in May and September.

When it comes to the X-mount series, we’d expect a Fujifilm X-Pro 4 to be high on the list of candidates. It's been three years since the launch of the Fujifilm X-Pro 3, and with that camera now unofficially discontinued, we wouldn’t bet against a successor arriving this year. We’d expect it to ship with the same 40MP sensor as the Fujifilm X-H2, but we’d also hope for a continuation of the experimental features seen on previous X-Pro cameras.

The identity of the second X-series camera is less certain. The Fujifilm X-S10 – which is still one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy for the price – is also due a sequel. If it borrowed a few performance upgrades from the Fujifilm X-T5, a well-priced X-S20 could be just the hybrid camera to help Fujiiflm keep pace with rivals in the competitive vlogging genre.

With an analogue revival taking Gen Z by storm, it’s perhaps no surprise that Fujifilm might want to double down by expanding its Instax family of instant cameras. With the recently-launched Instax Mini 12 catering to the beginner market, there’s a chance we might see Fujifilm target more specific niches with its two new models.

Looking at Fujifilm’s current line-up of instant cameras, the most obvious targets for an update are the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 and the Instax Wide 300, both of which feature in our guide to the best instant cameras.

That said, Fujiiflm might prefer to build on the popularity of its Mini format with additional models. That might mean retro styling which caters to the 90s trend – or, if the new releases are indeed “disruptive”, we could see Fujifilm doing something else entirely.

Whether that's simply adding its 40MP sensor to more affordable cameras like an X-S20, or attempting something new, is something we should hear more about around the time of the seemingly now-canceled X Summit (opens in new tab).