Finally, some more news on Avowed, Obsidian's Xbox-exclusive RPG

The wait for details on Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls 6 drags on eternally, but today we at least have some news on Avowed, Microsoft’s other Xbox-exclusive RPG.

In a report courtesy of our friends over at Windows Central, there are finally something to share on Obsidian’s first-person fantasy role playing game – and it sounds like particularly good news for fans of the developers’ The Outer Worlds and Pillars of Eternity franchises.

Speaking with "trusted and proven sources familiar with Microsoft's plans", the report details the game’s combat styles, artistic aesthetics, and links to other games in Obsidian’s back catalogue. It’s more than we’ve officially gotten from Microsoft, which has so far treated us to only a pre-rendered CGI trailer, and that was more than a year ago.

Heading towards a playable alpha state, the game is said to be working on an engine similar to that of Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds game, and features “action-oriented first-person combat and deep RPG exploration and narrative systems.”

Combat, art and fiery fire flames

As per Skyrim, the game will feature two-handed fighting systems, letting players dual wield different categories of weapons and spells in keeping with its fantasy setting. However, Avowed will stick more closely to a class-based system than Skyrim’s free-flowing mix and match of skills, weapons and abilities.

Warriors will specialize in physical attacks like shield bashes, while spell casters will be able to wield a wider array of spells than other classes. There’s also the suggestion that early guns like muskets will appear.

Set in the same universe as Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity games, Avowed is said to be (so far at least) surprisingly colorful, given the fact its initial trailer suggested an almost horror-like, gloomy tone. From giant flowers to sun-kissed temples and glowing mushrooms, it leans into the fantastical more readily than Bethesda’s games do, according to the report.

While the nature of its "open" world remains unclear – the report makes it seem more likely that hub areas will connect different locations rather than wide open expanses of game world – the destructibility of environments sounds very interactive. Fire spells can be used to clear debris, spreading around ignitable materials, while swimming (a capability not in The Outer Worlds) features too.

Avowed sounds like its coming along nicely then, and by all accounts could make a gameplay appearance before the end of the year – if not by next summer’s E3 conference. As a first-party Xbox Studio, it’ll be another straight-to-Game-Pass-title too, meaning subscribers won’t have to spend an extra penny to give it a go.