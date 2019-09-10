FIFA 20 demo: release date, time and how to play now on PS4, PC and Xbox One

It may be a few weeks until FIFA 20 releases but you can get your hands on the FIFA 20 demo right now.

The FIFA 20 demo went live on September 10 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, and allows players to get a taster session of the latest addition in the series. But there is no demo for Nintendo Switch.

EA has confirmed that the FIFA 20 demo will offer the new Volta football mode and kick-off mode for players to try their hand at.

How to download

You can download the FIFA 20 demo from the Microsoft Store, Origin and the PlayStation Store. Simply search for 'FIFA 20 demo', then download the free demo.

FIFA 20 will release on September 24 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC - and on September 27 for Nintendo Switch.