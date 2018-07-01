Etisalat launches Talking Bill service for the visually impaired

Etisalat today announced its new audio bill service targeted towards the visually impaired. The service which is available free of cost will allow people of determination to listen to their bills every month through an automated voice call.

The call will take customers through their bill summary and details such as amount due, cost of calls, data, roaming and messages as well as VAT and other surcharges.

“It is Etisalat’s long-term commitment and responsibility to bring advanced technologies to the many communities that we serve in the UAE”, said Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer at Etisalat. “In line with the UAE’s vision to make the country disabled-friendly, we are proud to introduce this initiative to support people of determination. Initiatives such as ‘Talking Bill’ reveal how technology can help remove access barriers and empower visually-challenged people.”

Customers in the region can subscribe to the Talking Bill service at no charge by dialling 101 or visiting an Etisalat outlet. More details on this service at Etisalat's website.