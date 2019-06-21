England vs Sri Lanka live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

Sri Lanka come into today's match looking to cause an upset against England in order to stay alive in the tournament. Will they keep their Cricket World Cup 2019 dreams alive, or will England take top spot in the table with yet another rampant display? No matter where you are in the world you can watch this crucial match by using our guide below to getting an England vs Sri Lanka live stream.

Live stream England vs Sri Lanka - where and when Today's match, takes place at Headingly in Leeds, the home of Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST. For those looking to cheer on the Lions from home, the game starts at 3.00pm IST.

Having been outplayed by Australia to the tune of 87 runs in their last Cricket World Cup match, Sri Lanka are now left languishing in sixth spot with four points and will have to win the rest of their four remaining matches to salvage their hopes of a semi-final berth

England look comfortable and are joint top of the table with New Zealand. Nevertheless, there's room for improvement, particularly on the bowling front, having failed to bowl out a struggling Afghanistan attack in their last match. But when you've got Eoin Morgan breaking records for the amount of sixes in an ODI innings (17!), the likes of Archer, Wood and Woakes can probably breathe easily.

Game 27 of the 2019 Cricket World Cup is all set up to be a stormer, and it's one you’ll be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our England vs Sri Lanka live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to stream England vs Sri Lanka live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between England vs Sri Lanka is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka: live stream in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch today's match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka: US live stream

For red ball fans in America, Willow TV is the official US broadcaster of the tournament. The service costs $9.99 a month and is also available on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as outlined above will ensure you don't miss any of the action. Play between England vs Sri Lanka is set to start at 5.30am ET, 2.30am PT.

