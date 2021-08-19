Elementor update solves a major headache for web developers

Open source website builder platform Elementor has launched a new update with a host of handy features.

The company spent months ironing out the kinks, but Elementor 3.4 is now here, bringing with it custom breakpoints to help web devs target specific device types more effectively.

The new version offers custom breakpoints for a total of seven devices, including desktop, tablet and tablet extra, mobile and mobile extra, laptop and widescreen.

Website builder revamp

Elementor has released several new versions this year, which have come bundled with a range of performance upgrades, such as improved asset loading and accessibility, smaller asset files, a conditionally loaded lightbox and reduced extra DOM Elements.

The firm also made updates to its conditional asset loading and style in line loading, and increased the speed of its page load feature by reducing the amount of unused JS and CSS generated.

In July 2021, Elementor 3.3 was announced, which included tools needed to maximize the building blocks from other projects built on WordPress with the firm.

“Elementor is committed to providing the best platform to meet our users' needs,” said Eran Alon, VP Product Marketing at Elementor. “As part of these efforts, performance improvements continue to be a core focus in each version and we are excited to share more of these with our community.”

According to the company, the latest version will offer Elementor customers reduced JS asset file sizes through dropping support to old browsers with less code being loaded - up to 110 KB less on each page load.

It also promises an improved Font Awesome SVG icons mechanism along with up to six additional custom breakpoints.

Essentially, this means web creators will have the ability to fully control their website design for an extensive range of devices.