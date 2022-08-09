Elden Ring update nerfs one of the game’s most frustrating abilities

Audio player loading…

The latest Elden Ring update has rolled out, nerfing an ability that’s been frustrating players since the action RPG launched.

Elden Ring patch 1.06 includes a major tweak to Bloodhound Step – an Ash of War that lets you dodge at high speed, while making you temporarily invisible. It’s a powerful ability that’s dominated Elden Ring’s PvP metagame for months, and frustrated many players who’d rather see the back of it.

According to the patch notes (opens in new tab), the ability’s travel distance and invisibility time have been significantly decreased. You’re now discouraged to rely on it, as its effectiveness will reduce after continual use, although you can partially increase its travel distance by equipping fewer items. If Bloodhound Step was your go-to in PvP fights, it sounds like you might need to find a new strategy.

Speedy summons

Big changes have also been made to Elden Ring’s summoning system. Summoning Signs can now be sent to Summoning Pools across multiple areas, including those outside of the one you’re currently in. With an expanded summon reach, you should find that co-op companions are no longer just taken from your local in-game area.

That means you won't need to spend time hanging around a single location, idly twiddling your thumbs as you wait for a player in need to call for aid. You can now be summoned to help anyone, anywhere. There's one caveat, though. According to the patch notes, you won’t be able to send a Sign to any Summoning Pools in Mohgwyn Palace.

Balance changes have also been made to the Corpse Piler skill, decreasing its damage and bleed build-up. The skill Quick Step has also received a tweak. You’ll be able to activate it more frequently in quick succession to “circle around the enemy when locked-on”, although its effectiveness will reduce when used continuously.

Finally, White Mask Varré’s NPC questline has been altered. You now have the option to complete the quest by defeating a specific NPC rather than participating in a multiplayer invasion. That’s particularly good news for anyone who doesn’t subscribe to PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so lacks multiplayer access.

The release of Elden Ring updates has slowed in the past few weeks. Patch 1.05 emerged back in June, but wasn't hugely exciting (opens in new tab). Find the full patch notes for this latest update below.

Elden Ring patch notes 1.06

Added the function to send summoning signs to summoning pools in multiple areas, including distant areas. When sending a co-op sign to distant areas with this function, summoning pools in “Mohgwyn Palace” will be excluded

Added the function to invade a larger area, including distant areas

Added a new way to advance White Mask Varre’s questline other than participating in multiplayer invasion by defeating a new NPC

Balance changes

Added the following adjustments to Greatsword, Curved Greatsword and Great Hammers:

Reduced the time it takes for rolling to become possible after an attack (Jump attack, dual wield attack and attacks while mounted not included)

Increased the motion speed of strong attack and charge attack (mounted attacks not included)

Increased Guard Counter’s motion speed

Increased the attack speed of Great Axes and reduced the time it takes for rolling to become possible after an attack (Jump attack, dual wield attack and attacks while mounted not included)

Increased rolling distance when player has a light equip load.

Increased the hitbox of Cipher Pata’s weapon skill “Unblockable Blade”

Increased the range of Ash of War “Glintstone Pebble” and “Glintstone Dart” projectile while decreasing the damage and stagger power

Decreased the travel distance and invincibility frames of Ash of War “Bloodhound Step” while adding the changes below:

・Reduced performance when used continuously

・Increased travel distance when on light equip load

Shortened the activation interval when using “Quick Step” skill in succession, increasing its ability to circle around the enemy when locked-on and add the changes below:

・Reduced performance when used continuously

・Increased travel distance when on light equip load

Decreased the damage and bleed build-up of weapon skill “Corpse Piler” when hit with the blood attack. When hit by the blade, the damage is only decreased slightly

Decreased the target tracking ability of sorcery “Stars of Ruin”

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug which caused some attacks of “Lucerne” to not pierce enemy’s guard

Fixed a bug which made it harder for a two-handed jump attack with “Bloodhound’s Fang” to break enemy’s stance

Fixed a bug which caused the effect of “Determination” and “Royal Knight’s Resolve” to disappear after using the “Parry” skill with a dagger

Fixed a bug when dual wielding Axe and Greataxe which caused additional effects from Spells, Weapon Skills and Items to not be applied correctly

Fixed a bug when two-handing a Halberd which made it harder to withstand enemy’s attack after using guard counter

Fixed a bug which caused the physical attack affinity of some weapons to be different from the affinity listed in the description.

Fixed a bug which caused the player to become more easily noticed by the enemy when wearing “Deathbed Dress”, even when crouching

Fixed a bug which caused charge attack with flail to damage ally character when wearing “Deathbed Dress”

Fixed a bug that caused HP to regenerate when switching your equipment to certain type of armor

Fixed a bug where the effect added to the weapon upon using “Mists of Slumber” was lost when the player receive an attack

Fixed a bug which caused the playable character’s movement to become unstable upon hitting certain enemies with the skill “Ghostflame Ignition”

Fixed a bug which prevented player from using “The Queen’s Black Flame” skill’s follow-up attack when performing the skill with insufficient FP

Fixed a bug with the weapon skill “Zamor Ice Storm” which allowed player to more easily withstand enemy’s attack when using the skill with insufficient FP

Fixed a bug which caused the effect of spells and items added to right-hand armament to occur when using certain weapon skills with left hand.

Fixed a bug which caused the FP consumption description of certain weapon skills to be different from its actual FP cost

Fixed a bug that allows “Rock Blaster” to not consume any FP when used with a staff on the left hand and no weapon on the right hand

Fixed a bug which caused the charged version of “Black Flame Ritual” to consume the same amount of stamina as the normal version

Fixed a bug which caused the player to receive less HP recovery from incantations and items other than “Flask of Crimson Tears” when activating the effect of “Malenia’s Great Rune”

Fixed a bug which caused the “Opaline Hardtear” to not boost physical damage negation

Fixed a bug which prevented the player from jumping mid-air while riding under specific condition

Fixed a bug which allowed jump attack with Colossal Weapons while mounted to hit twice consecutively

Fixed a bug which caused some signs to appear more than once in the Summoning Pool

Fixed a bug which caused the effect of some weapon skill’s attack to persist under specific circumstances

Fixed a bug which sometimes caused significant performance issue at “Ordina, Liturgical Town” under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug which prevented the player from picking up dropped Runes upon death under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug which allowed users to reach certain inaccessible area during multiplayer

Fixed a bug which caused the multiplayer area to have different boundary than expected

Fixed a bug that causes some enemies to have incorrect visuals and behaviors.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect sounds to be played under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug which caused some areas to make the player unable to move which lead to death

Fixed a bug that caused some places on the map to have incorrect visuals and hitboxes.

Fixed a bug in some maps that allowed users to reach unexpected locations using certain procedures.

Fixed a bug with the PC version which caused click input to occur when equipping Staves or Sacred Seals and switching Windows to active.

Other performance improvements and bug fixes.

