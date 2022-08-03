Dyson launches its next generation Airwrap multi-stylers in India

Audio player loading…

Dyson today launched its next generation of Airwrap multi-styler in India. The new Dyson Airwrap, which is basically a dryer with multiple attachments, will retail for Rs 45,900 on the company’s online store.

The new Dyson Airwrap comes in the familiar design that we’ve seen in the past. Dyson has, however, redesigned the motors to improve the Coanda effect for several of its attachment. The company has also unveiled redesigned attachments for the hairstyling product. The Dyson Airwrap comes with a new dual-purpose smoothing and dryer attachment. Unlike the previous models, It does help to reduce the number of attachments you may need to carry with you.

Attachments, upgraded. Discover what's new for the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler – now with Enhanced Coanda airflow. Discover more here: https://t.co/BuZRR2aRUz pic.twitter.com/qUPjXK8Fv0June 8, 2022 See more

At the heart of the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is a digital V9 motor that generates the airflow and creates the Coanda effect. The 13-blade impeller generates airflow by spinning up to 110,000 RPM. The main unit also consists of an internal chip that measures airflow and also ensures that the temperature is maintained under 150°.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler pricing and availability

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is available in 3 colour combinations - Rich Copper, Bright Nickel and Prussian Blue. It will retail at Rs 45,900 on Dyson’s official website.

The multi-styler will come with a Coanda smoothing dryer, a 30mm and 40mm Airwrap barrel, a soft and firm smoothing brush and a round volumising brush. All the redesigned attachments can also be purchased separately for anyone who wishes to upgrade their existing ones. The upgrade kit will cost Rs 14,900. You can also choose to purchase individual units separately from Dyson’s website (opens in new tab).

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler features

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dyson ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dyson ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dyson ) Image 1 of 3

Like many of Dyson’s product portfolio, the new Airwrap comes with a premium finish and it will turn heads for sure. The principle behind the Airwrap is to take advantage of the airflow created by the V9 motor and contrate it around the surface of the attachments. This is scientifically termed the Coanda effect. When airflow at the right speed and pressure is applied on a surface, it naturally follows the surface area.

We can take the example of the smoothing dryer. Using the company’s latest version, the airflow from the main unit flows upwards to the attachment and is concentrated on its surface rather than being dispersed into the open. This allows the airflow to remain constantly in contact with the user's hair and helps address flyaways.