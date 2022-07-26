Dyson V15 Detect will show you the dirtiest spots in your home using lasers

Audio player loading…

Dyson has launched its latest cordless vacuum cleaner in India. The Dyson V15 Detect features a laser dust detection that can spot minute dust particles using - what else? - a green laser. The company’s new product aims to be ideal for consumers who want to clean up areas quickly.

Dyson V15 Detect doesn’t look any different from the rest of the company’s portfolio of products. It comes in the same familiar cylindrical form factor as the Dyson V8. Unlike the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, the latest model comes with a more powerful motor.

Here is everything you need to know about the Dyson V15 detect cordless vacuum cleaners.

Dyson V15 detect cordless vacuum cleaner pricing

The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner is available for purchase through the company’s online store (opens in new tab) and Amazon. It is priced at Rs 62,900 and comes with a multitude of attachments.

Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner features

The Dyson V15 Detect comes in a similar design as all the other vacuum cleaners that the company has in its lineup. The internal hardware is interesting though as the vacuum cleaner has a piezo sensor. This enables the Dyson V15 Detect to understand the kind of particulars collected and show it on the heads-up display at the top. Even the most minute particles are accounted for and are displayed in 4 different categories. Some of these are allergens, dust, fine sand and flea-sized particles.

It comes with a powerful 240AW suction motor. The motor is also able to customize the force depending on the level of particles that the piezo sensor identifies. The Dyson V15 Detect also can show you some of the particles in and around your home using the green laser light attached to the cleaner head. Scientifically, human beings are more sensitive to green lights and the company has implemented this in their product. It will help to highlight particles that we might normally miss when using a broom at home.

At the retail price, the Dyson V15 detect comes with several attachments. When it comes to battery life, the cordless vacuum cleaner claims up to an hour of usage. The vacuum cleaner comes with a proprietary detachable battery pack.