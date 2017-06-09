Don't miss your chance to get a gold PS4 or cheap DualShock 4 in Days of Play sale

If you've been holding out for a great PS4 deal, then you'll want to take a look at the new 'Days of Play' sale from Sony to celebrate this year's E3 expo. The 'nine days of epic deals' has begun, lasting until June 17th, and we're liking what we've seen so far. UK gamers can find their deals here.

The headline deal is undoubtedly the brand new 1TB gold PS4 Slim for just $249. To put this excellent value into perspective, the cheapest 500GB PS4 available today is the Uncharted 4 bundle at $248.97 at Amazon. Other stores are charging closer to $270. After June 17, we're hearing the price will go up to $299 for the new Gold PS4.

So, getting the larger 1TB hard drive, not to mention the limited edition gold edition of the PS4 Slim, for $249.99 is an absolute steal. We've rounded up the retailers selling the Gold PS4 below and we'll add more if other retailers get them in stock.

DualShock 4 deals

There are some excellent DualShock 4 deals available too, with lots of different colors discounted down to $39.99. At best, the colored options are usually $50 and up. So if you've been waiting for a cheap DualShock 4 deal, then today's the day to pounce. This cheap price is for the new V2 DualShock 4 too, so you're getting the best version yet. So far, we're only seeing these discounted controllers at Amazon.

Cheap PS4 games

There are also some heavy reductions on a few of the PS4's best exclusives. You can pick up Horizon: Zero Dawn, Nioh and MLB The Show 17 for just $39.99 each, down from $59.99. Here's where we've spotted those deals so far.

Horizon: Zero Dawn $39.99 - Amazon

MLB The Show 17 $39.99 - Newegg

Nioh $39.99 - Amazon | Newegg

To wrap up, we found one more tasty deal that may interest you. The PlayStation Gold Wireless PS4 headset (actually black in color) is available at Amazon for $70.99. The Days of Play sale actually originally listed the price would be $79.99, down from $99.99, but we like this price more!