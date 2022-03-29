Diablo Immortal is up for pre-order, but don't trust the release date rumors

Audio player loading…

Diablo Immortal, the upcoming free-to-play mobile spin-off of Blizzard’s acclaimed action RPG series, is now up for pre-order on iOS devices and pre-registration for Android users. But if you’ve seen a release date floating around, it might be best to ignore it.

When the pre-order pages first went live on March 28, some eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted that the iOS page listed its expected release date as June 30, raising their hopes that Diablo Immortal would hit digital devices in three months' time.

However, Blizzard has confirmed that the release date was only a placeholder, and the date has since been removed from the game’s App Store listing.

"As a point of clarification for anyone who pre-registers on iOS and iPadOS, players will notice that the game is listed with a launch date of June 30," Blizzard said to IGN.

"We want to make it clear that June 30 is not the official launch date of Diablo Immortal, and this is just a placeholder for the time being as we lock in our final plans. We will update the community with our official launch timing at a later date."

That means the mobile RPG likely won’t release on June 30.

Blizzard did share some more concrete details about the game, however. A new blog post describes how you’ll not only be able to change the cosmetics of your character on the fly but also their class.

Rather than requiring players to create alt-characters each time they want to test out another of the game’s six classes, you’ll be able to change your existing character to a new class. When you do so, you’ll retain all of that character’s level and item progression, and receive new items that suit their playstyle. None of the items you had equipped or kept in your stash will be removed.

Blizzard says the class change feature has been implemented because it didn’t “want to force our players into the hard choice of giving up progress on their main character to support an alt.

“We also didn’t want anyone to feel obligated to keep a roster of alt characters to gather rewards and resources, or to match the shifting demands of Leaderboards, Cycle of Strife, or other competitive systems.”

However, while you’ll be able to switch to any class you fancy, there’ll be some limits on the frequency and number of times you can change. Blizzard also says players who focus on a single class will have some advantages, such as a broader selection of available character builds. The class change feature won’t be available when Immortal launches but will be added after release in a patch.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

On the cosmetic side, you’ll be able to find, earn and buy new gear to change the appearance of your character. Complete cosmetic sets are available to every class and a new one will be rolled out monthly, themed around that month’s Battle Pass. The visual appearance of your Legendary items will also change as you level up their gems' Resonance stat. That means your armor and weapons will become beefier, more intricate, and emanate brighter light as you progress.

Blizzard says it wants players to keep varying their characters’ looks as they play, while Diablo Immortal’s visuals will change “like any living game”.

A pre-order bonus has also been announced. If 30 million people pre-order or pre-register for Diablo Immortal before its release, the Horadrim Cosmetic set will be available for anyone who completes the game’s tutorial within the first 30 days of its release.

Check out the iOS pre-order page on the App Store and the pre-registration page on the Play Store.