Corsair’s dust- and spill-proof gaming keyboard gets an RGB upgrade

Last year Corsair introduced the K68 one of the most durable keyboards ever introduced, and now it has announced a new version with RGB lighting.

The Corsair K68 RGB has the same IP32 dust and spill resistance we loved about the original version, but with the added bonus of a RGB lighting system that users can fully customize through the Corsair Utility Engine. As with all of the computing hardware maker’s other CUE-enabled peripherals, users will be able to customize the hues of each key, sync lighting profiles to their computer as well as share and download profiles on the Internet.

What makes the K68 line particularly special is there’s an impermeable layer protecting the keyboards underlying circuitry. At the same time, this tough layer is easy to clean thanks to being made of silicone and rubber.

Unfortunately, due to this ruggedized design, the K68 doesn’t come with Cherry MX Speed switches and is only available with Red switches. The good news is you do get a full row of media shortcut keys including a volume wheel and media shortcut keys.

The Corsair K68 RGB is available now for $119 (£139, AU$219).