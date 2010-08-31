Trending
Brands

Corsair HS1 gaming headset unveiled

By Upgrades  

Components giant steps into audio

Corsair HS1

Corsair has announced the Gaming Audio Series HS1 USB headset, with the memory giant taking its first step into audio.

It's been a big few weeks for gaming peripherals, with the usual suspects finding new players arriving in the marketplace.

The Corsair Gaming Audio Series HS1 features noise-isolation, multi-channel audio and 50mm drivers.

Circumaural

The circumaural (which means round your ears, duh) design has a closed back that 'helps reject ambient noise', which the more cynical would suggest most objects do.

There are also replaceable memory foam earpads and a uni-directional microphone.

"We set out to develop a headset with the performance that gamers demand, while also providing the pristine audio reproduction required for multi-channel movies and high bit rate music," stated Jim Carlton, Vice President of Marketing at Corsair.

"The Audio HS1 easily meets both these challenges."

See more Upgrades news