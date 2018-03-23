AMD vs Intel: which chipmaker does processors better?

Now that both Coffee Lake and AMD Ryzen have been out for the while, the hype has finally died down a bit – it’s time to dive into that perennial deathmatch: AMD vs Intel.

AMD launched its Ryzen CPUs almost a year ago now, and as the AMD Ryzen 2nd Generation CPUs get ready for their launch in April, Intel and AMD have been battling for CPU supremacy. But, in the wake of this competition, the battle of AMD vs Intel has left many wondering if there is a clear winner? That’s what we aim to uncover here.

Essentially the brain of your PC, the best processors are behind everything your computer does, from complex and intense tasks like rendering video or playing games, to more elementary, simple tasks like simply powering on or launching your web browser. It’s due to the critical importance of your CPU that it’s essential to make sure that the manufacturer you’re buying from actually serves your own needs. You don’t want to pay for features you’re not going to use just as much as you don’t want a CPU that’s not going to have the features you need.

If you’ve been following this continuing war between AMD and Intel as faithfully as we have over the last few years, you probably already know that Intel and AMD focus their efforts on different segments of the CPU market. Intel focuses almost entirely on high clock speeds and hyper-threading while keeping core counts low. AMD, however, flips that around and focuses on having as many CPU cores as possible while maintaining more modest clock speeds.

It shouldn’t surprise you then, that AMD had a great year in 2017 with its Ryzen processors, particularly with the high-end Threadripper CPUs that have been especially popular with gamers. And it doesn’t look like AMD is going to be slowing down any time soon as we’re starting to see leaks show up for their anticipated Ryzen 2nd Generation CPUs – they even plan to support Threadripper until at least 2020.

Even in the shadow of the devastating Meltdown and Spectre exploits in Intel’s CPUs, Intel is still enjoying huge growth in every category outside of desktop processors – which just goes to show how much of an impact AMD Ryzen CPUs have had on the market.

Luckily, Intel has released fixes for its CPUs affected by the infamous Spectre and Meltdown exploits, from Broadwell to Coffee Lake, with only Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge still awaiting fixes.

Unfortunately, AMD now has its own exploits to deal with, as Israeli security firm CTS labs has released a white paper to the press detailing vulnerabilities in AMD’s current CPUs. However, AMD has followed this up by promising that it will fix these issues as soon as possible.

However, it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities to say that AMD and Intel can coexist while catering to wholly different audiences, with some room for direct competition in the middle. But, if you’re not quite sure where your loyalties lie just yet, continue to the next slide for a constantly updated look at the AMD vs Intel battle.

Gary Marshall originally contributed to this article