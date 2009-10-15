Logitech Gaming Keyboard G110 unveiled

Logitech has announced the follow up to its popular G11 gaming keyboard, with the G110 bringing a host of functionality for gaming fans.

The G-series of peripherals has become a firm favourite with gamers, and the latest addition to Logitech's range looks likely to continue that trend.

Customisable backlighting means you can match your colour to your mood – or complement your neon gaming rig.

G to the M to the...

There are 12 programmable 'g-keys' and three M keys that can also have their own colours to make them easy to find plus automatic game detection and game switch mode.

Majorly useful is the USB port and headset inputs on the keyboard, which should aid in decluttering or having to fish around the back of your PC.

The Logitech Gaming Keyboard G110 will be out in the UK in January, at a suggested retail price of £79.99.