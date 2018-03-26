The best cheap PS4 deals and bundles in March 2018

This time of year can be a real stinker to find any decent cheap PS4 deals, but we've saved you a job by picking through each retailer's best offers. We've certainly seen better weeks to be honest, but we've found a few bundles with the likes of Far Cry 5, FIFA 18, Call of Duty WWII and Wolfenstein 2.

On this page we've listed the best cheap PS4 deals in the UK (here's our US page and our Australian page) so you can find all of the cheapest PS4 prices. Below you'll find all of the absolute cheapest standalone PS4 deals from UK retailers, followed by our pick of the extras-packed PS4 bundles that offer the best value and discounts.

The PS4 is currently available in a number of different forms. Directly below, you'll find the best deals for the new PS4 Slim which has come in to replace the original model with a slimmer design. And after the PS4 bundles you'll see the latest deals for the PS4 Pro - the newer fancy 4K model (here's the lowdown on the differences).

The best PS4 deals

The PS4 Slim is... slimmer, quieter and smaller

The new PS4 Slim launched in September 2016 for around £259 (500GB) or £310 (1TB) and has now replaced the original fatter PS4. The new console is smaller, lighter, more power efficient and is priced cheaper than the remaining stock of the older PS4 nowadays, so you're not paying more for the refined tech. We'd advise you check out the PS4 bundles further down this page as many of them are cheaper than buying the console on its own or you can get a lot more for a spending a bit extra on top. Most PS4 deals are widely available with a black or white console. Sometimes we spot the super rare silver and gold models too.

The best PS4 bundle deals this week

You'll often find that the most attractive way to get a cheap PS4 is with a bundle with extra hardware or extra games. These are the best PS4 bundle deals currently available in the UK – we update these deals on a regular basis.

PS4 deal of the week

PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | +2 other games | £279 at Tesco

Tesco has the best PS4 deal going this week and it's packed with choice. Via the link below you can add the FIFA 18 PS4 bundle to your basket, then click on the next step to add a game from a choice of five then add a second from a different list in the next stage. Overwatch and the brand new Far Cry 5 are our choice picks from the bunch, but there are plenty of other great games to choose from. This offer expires April 2nd.

PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | That's You | £249.99 at Currys' eBay

This PS4 bundle includes a copy of Call of Duty: WWII, the latest in the FPS series that makes a long awaited return to World War II. There's also a code for That's You a party multiplayer game where players can use their mobile phones as controllers instead.

White PS4 Slim | GT Sport | £249.99 at Very

Decent offers for the white PS4 Slim are exceptionally rare this week, but Very.co.uk has a tempting offer here for racing fans as you're getting Sony's latest in the Gran Turismo series, GT Sport.

PS4 Slim | The Evil Within 2 or Wolfenstein 2 | £259.99 at Argos

Argos has a tempting offer on right now, especially if you're not interested in any of the FIFA PS4 deals. Choose between the grisly survival horror of The Evil Within 2 or the rampaging FPS that is Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. Very different games, but both worth a look for sure. A tough choice right there.

PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | £249 at Amazon

This new PS4 deal comes with a copy of FIFA 18. It's been quite a bit cheaper in recent time to be honest though, so we'd hang on for a bigger discount unless you really need a FIFA 18 PS4 bundle right now.

Want to look through some extra PS4 deals? It's ok, you're only hurting our feelings a little. The links below will take you straight to the PS4 console deals section of the following websites, just in-case you fancy digging out a bargain of your own.

The best PS4 Pro deals:

The PS4 that offers 4K gaming and Netflix

Essentially, the PS4 Pro is a 4K upgrade of the current PS4, rather than a 'next-gen' console. The keywords to take in from the PS4 Pro are 4K and HDR. The new machine allows game developers to include 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range options in their games, so expect the like of Uncharted 4, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn and more to look even better on a HDR-enabled 4K TV. You'll also be able to stream 4K content from Netflix and Amazon. Want to get the right TV? Then check out our cheap 4K TV deals page. We've seen big discounts as Sony fights off the latest Xbox One X deals too.

PS4 Pro | Far Cry 5 | FIFA 18 | Dishonored 2 | £369 at Tesco

The PS4 Pro on its own or with just the one game seems to have gone back up to at least £350 this week, so this is a fantastic deal given the games included. Far Cry 5 is brand new and would set you back at least £40 on its own. This offer will expire April 2nd.

PS4 Pro God of War Limited Edition console | £379.99 at Game

The upcoming God of War sounds like a great excuse to dive into the world of 4K HDR gaming and for series fans this limited edition PS4 Pro might be the one you've been waiting for. You're paying a bit extra for the paintjob here over most PS4 Pro deals, so this one's for serious fans only. We generally expect to see a standard PS4 Pro with one game go for around £350 nowadays.

PS4 Pro | FIFA 18 | £349.99 at Very

We're not seeing this below £350 this week, which is a shame, but technically at this price you are still getting FIFA 18 for no added charge on top of the PS4 Pro's RRP. If you don't need this right now, we'd hold on for a better discount.

White PS4 Pro | GT Sport | £349.99 at Very

The white PS4 Pro on its own has gone back up to £350 this week. So bundles with free games are scarce. Thankfully, Very still has this one available which comes with a free copy of GT Sport. The white PS4 seems to be more expensive than the black version in recent weeks, but some discounts could be just around the corner. Very is also offering additional paid extras on top of this deal like PS Plus subscriptions and extra controllers. All options are available via the link below.

PS4 Pro | Shadow of the Colossus | £349 @ Tesco

PS4 Pro bundle deals with big discounts are hard to come by at this time of year, but we've at least found a few with a free game included. Tesco has an offer including the full-on remake (not merely another HD remaster) of Shadow of the Colossus for £349 until April 1st or as long as stock lasts.

Cheap PlayStation Plus deals

If you're buying a PS4, you'll probably need a cheap PlayStation Plus deal too. PlayStation Plus (aka PS Plus or PS+) allows you to play PS4 games online, along with access to the Instant Game Collection, a bunch of free games for PS4, PS3 and Vita each month. The default price for a year is £50. We can do better than that though, so check out our selection of the best PlayStation Plus deals.