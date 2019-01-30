Cheap Google Home deals take advantage of the Amazon Echo Dot shortage

This late into January we usually see prices creep back up on most of our favourite gadgets, but the range of Google Home speakers are still duking it out with the Amazon Echo line. And it looks like Google is going to win this particular battle in the smart speaker war.

Not only has Amazon been sold out of the popular Amazon Echo Dot for a while now, and will not be getting fresh US/UK stock until March, but we're seeing some stores slash the price of its arch rival - the Google Home Mini - down from $49/£49 to just $29/£29 to match some of the best deals we saw in the run-up to Christmas.

If you're firmly on team Amazon Alexa, this is still a decent time to order an Echo Dot though as the price has been knocked down to compete with Google's speaker. So if you don't mind waiting until March you can place an order at Amazon for $29.99 in the US or £29.99 in the UK.

The Echo Dot is on its third generation now and packs slightly more audio punch than the Google Home Mini, but as far as smarts go, the Google speaker beats Alexa hands down thanks to the enormously powerful backing of the Google search engine and Google Assistant.

Act fast today and you can get the Google Home Mini for just $29/£29. This offer was available at multiple retailers until recently, so the promotion may be coming to an end soon - so we wouldn't consider this one for too long.

Walmart has a couple of exclusive bundles in the US that you might prefer instead. Such as a Home Mini and smart bulb for $35 (save $20), or you can get a pair of Mini speakers for just $50 (save $28).

The larger version of the Mini, simply called the Google Home, has also been given a massive discount. As with the Mini though, not many stores have cheap stock remaining, but these are the best prices we've seen this year and they're probably the best we'll see until closer to Christmas unless a newer version is released. If you're mainly after one of Google's speakers for the voice-assistant features then a Mini is fine. This version has a bigger speaker and is the better option if you're going to use it to listen to a lot of music. Although, to be fair, the Home Mini is surprisingly loud for the money.

If you'd like to check out the full range of deals from the Google Home and Amazon Echo product lines, we've got a couple of handy guides for you below: