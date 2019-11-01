Cheap cell phone plan from Visible: Enjoy unlimited data for only $25 a month

If you're looking for a cheap cell phone plan, then you're in luck. Starting today, Visible, a prepaid cell phone carrier, is offering a new "Party Pay" plan that allows you to enjoy unlimited text, talk, and data in groups of up to four people for as low as just $25 a month. If you're not interested in joining the "Party Pay," the carrier is also offering $25 for your first month for any new members.



Visible is a relatively new cell phone carrier that's owned by Verizon, which means its plans run on Verizon's network. The low-cost carrier offers online services only with contract-free prepaid plans, so there's no cancelation fee. Visible works with both iPhone and Android phones, and you can check the compatibility of your phone here. You can also buy a new phone from Visible with a wide selection that includes the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 3, and the iPhone XR.



Visible's new "Party Pay" plan lets you join up with family or friends to get your service at an even lower price. Groups of two will pay $35/mo each, groups of three will pay $30/mo each, and groups of four will pay just $25/mo each. Each member in a party will get unlimited text, talk, and data at uncapped speeds, and mobile hotspots are included. You're not sharing a bill or data, so each person is responsible for their bill.

