Calling all Halo fans: this hard drive is for you

If you’ve loved the Halo series since it first debuted on Xbox, then you’ve got one more way to show your affection for the iconic Master Chief. Teaming with 343 Industries, Seagate today announced the latest addition to its popular line of storage for gamers – Game Drive for Xbox Halo: Master Chief Limited Edition.

Available in limited quantities beginning next week, Game Drive for Xbox Halo: Master Chief Limited Edition retails for AED 339 (2TB) and AED 559 (5TB).

Celebrating the legendary Master Chief from the Halo video game franchise, this limited edition drive features a one-of-a-kind sleek case design that celebrates the Master Chief John-117. A limited Master Chief vinyl die-cut sticker set also comes in the box for fans to collect. The new drive is available in 2TB and 5TB capacities so you’ll be able to choose which content lives on the drive and which remains on your console.

For those looking forward to the next generation of Xbox, Game Drive is compatible with and automatically recognized by the full family of Xbox One devices - including Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The drive is USB 3.2 Gen 1 bus powered and does not need a separate power cord to work.